Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Soccer

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Delaware, 6:45 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, noon

Monday

High School Volleyball

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Fisher Catholic at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.

Westfall at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westfall at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Licking Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division I Central District

Teays Valley’s Brooke DeVolld and Audrey Keplar at New Albany Links

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 5 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson at Circleville, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Teays Valley at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11

High School Football

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Volleyball

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Fairfield Union, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II state tournament

Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.

College Volleyball

Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Amanda-Clearcreek 5-1 2-0

Teays Valley 4-2 2-0

Bloom-Carroll 4-2 2-1

Hamilton Township 3-3 2-1

Circleville 1-5 1-1

Logan Elm 1-5 0-3

Fairfield Union 0-6 0-3

Friday’s results

Circleville 20, Logan Elm 14

Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Bloom-Carroll 14

Dunbar 28, Teays Valley 20

Hamilton Township 47, Fairfield Union 6

Week 7 games

Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley

Meadowbrook at Bloom-Carroll

Dunbar 28,

Teays Valley 20

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Dunbar 14 0 7 7 28

Teays Valley 7 6 7 0 20

First Quarter

DB — Wright 5 pass from Roberts (Tuyishime kick), 7:04.

DB — Wright 17 pass from Roberts (Tuyishime kick), 1:13.

TV — Weiss 66 run (Clifton kick), 0:23.

Second Quarter

TV — McDanel 2 run (kick blocked), 0:43.

Third Quarter

TV — McDanel 11 run (Clifton kick), 10:31.

DB — Packnett Jr. 7 run (Tuyishime kick), 7:16.

Fourth Quarter

DB — Packnett Jr. 1 run (Tuyishime kick), 1:47.

TEAM STATISTICS

DB TV

First downs 13 8

Rushing yards 48 177

Passing yards 168 0

Comp.-Att.-Int 13-22-2 0-7-0

Total yards 216 177

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 11-96 13-88

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGDunbar — Murray 18-24, Packnett Jr. 9-31. Teays Valley — McDanel 27-104, Weiss 9-70.

PASSINGDunbar — Roberts 11-17-2-111, Packnett Jr. 2-5-0-57. Teays Valley — McDanel 0-7-0-0.

RECEIVINGDunbar — Lusbourgh 8-103, Wright 5-65.

Amanda-Clearcreek 21,

Bloom-Carroll 14

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Bloom-Carroll 0 7 7 0 14

Am.-Clearcreek 6 8 0 7 21

First Quarter

AC — Connell 3 run (kick blocked), 5:25.

Second Quarter

BC — Scarberry 1 run (Shirkey kick), 11:21.

AC — Madison 1 run (Bolin pass from Miller), 3:12.

Third Quarter

BC — Coppess 5 pass from Kuhns (Shirkey kick), 0:15.

Fourth Quarter

AC — Madison 8 run (Weaver kick), 4:05.

TEAM STATISTICS

BC AC

First downs 17 24

Rushing yards 21-59 53-244

Passing yards 183 52

Comp.-Att.-Int 23-31-0 7-9-0

Total yards 242 296

Fumbles-Lost 2-20-0

Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-35

Punts-Ave. 3-44 2-18.5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGBloom-Carroll — Scarberry 8-36, Kuhns 7-8, Evans 4-8, Coppess 2-7. Amanda-Clearcreek — Connell 26-139, Madison 20-71, Miller 7-34.

PASSINGBloom-Carroll — Kuhns 23-31-0-183. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 7-9-0-52.

RECEIVINGBloom-Carroll— Coppess 5-44, Willet 7-44, Swartz 4-36, Dodds 3-18, Scarberry 1-17, Wisecarver 2-15, Evans 1-9. Amanda-Clearcreek — Stevens 2-25, Bolin 2-16, Connell 2-6, Banker 1-5.

Circleville 20,

Logan Elm 14

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Circleville 14 0 0 6 20

Logan Elm 0 0 7 7 14

First Quarter

CV — Michael 1 run (Payne run), 8:49.

CV — Payne 1 run (run failed), 4:13

Third Quarter

LE — Robinson 4 run (Ewing kick), 8:39.

Fourth Quarter

CV — Michael 1 run (run failed), 7:31.

LE — Dryden 11 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 2:52.

TEAM STATISTICS

CV LE

First downs 17 13

Rushing yards 56-290 33-119

Passing yards 0 106

Comp.-Att.-Int 0-1-0 10-16-1

Total yards 290 215

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-41

Punts-Ave. 2-20 1-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGCircleville — Payne 32-211, Michael 12-38, Thatcher 6-21, Donaldson 4-13, Moats 2-7. Logan Elm — Robinson 14-54, Hoffman 14-71, Dryden 2-5, Dyer 2-(-5), Team 1-(-6).

PASSINGCircleville — Moats 0-1-0-0. Logan Elm — Robinson 10-16-1-106

RECEIVINGLogan Elm — Dryden 6-74, Dyer 1-18, Hoffman 2-6, Smith 1-8.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Southeastern 6-0 3-0

Paint Valley 5-1 3-0

Adena 5-1 2-1

Unioto 4-2 2-1

Westfall 3-3 1-2

Zane Trace 1-5 1-2

Huntington 1-5 0-3

Piketon 1-5 0-3

Friday’s results

Adena 36, Westfall 20

Southeastern 54, Piketon 34

Paint Valley 43, Huntington 0

Unioto 50, Zane Trace 6

Week 7 games

Westfall at Huntington

Zane Trace at Southeastern

Paint Valley at Unioto

Adena at Piketon

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments