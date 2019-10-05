Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Soccer
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Delaware, 6:45 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, noon
Monday
High School Volleyball
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Fisher Catholic at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.
Westfall at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westfall at Southeastern, 5 p.m.
Licking Hts. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division I Central District
Teays Valley’s Brooke DeVolld and Audrey Keplar at New Albany Links
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Fisher Catholic, 5 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson at Circleville, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Teays Valley at DeSales, 7 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
Oct. 11
High School Football
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Volleyball
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Logan, 2 p.m.
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Miami Trace at Logan Elm, 1 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Fairfield Union, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II state tournament
Westfall at The Ohio State University Gray Golf Course
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, noon
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 10 a.m.
College Volleyball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, noon
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Amanda-Clearcreek 5-1 2-0
Teays Valley 4-2 2-0
Bloom-Carroll 4-2 2-1
Hamilton Township 3-3 2-1
Circleville 1-5 1-1
Logan Elm 1-5 0-3
Fairfield Union 0-6 0-3
Friday’s results
Circleville 20, Logan Elm 14
Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Bloom-Carroll 14
Dunbar 28, Teays Valley 20
Hamilton Township 47, Fairfield Union 6
Week 7 games
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley
Meadowbrook at Bloom-Carroll
Dunbar 28,
Teays Valley 20
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Dunbar 14 0 7 7 28
Teays Valley 7 6 7 0 20
First Quarter
DB — Wright 5 pass from Roberts (Tuyishime kick), 7:04.
DB — Wright 17 pass from Roberts (Tuyishime kick), 1:13.
TV — Weiss 66 run (Clifton kick), 0:23.
Second Quarter
TV — McDanel 2 run (kick blocked), 0:43.
Third Quarter
TV — McDanel 11 run (Clifton kick), 10:31.
DB — Packnett Jr. 7 run (Tuyishime kick), 7:16.
Fourth Quarter
DB — Packnett Jr. 1 run (Tuyishime kick), 1:47.
TEAM STATISTICS
DB TV
First downs 13 8
Rushing yards 48 177
Passing yards 168 0
Comp.-Att.-Int 13-22-2 0-7-0
Total yards 216 177
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-96 13-88
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Dunbar — Murray 18-24, Packnett Jr. 9-31. Teays Valley — McDanel 27-104, Weiss 9-70.
PASSING – Dunbar — Roberts 11-17-2-111, Packnett Jr. 2-5-0-57. Teays Valley — McDanel 0-7-0-0.
RECEIVING – Dunbar — Lusbourgh 8-103, Wright 5-65.
Amanda-Clearcreek 21,
Bloom-Carroll 14
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Bloom-Carroll 0 7 7 0 14
Am.-Clearcreek 6 8 0 7 21
First Quarter
AC — Connell 3 run (kick blocked), 5:25.
Second Quarter
BC — Scarberry 1 run (Shirkey kick), 11:21.
AC — Madison 1 run (Bolin pass from Miller), 3:12.
Third Quarter
BC — Coppess 5 pass from Kuhns (Shirkey kick), 0:15.
Fourth Quarter
AC — Madison 8 run (Weaver kick), 4:05.
TEAM STATISTICS
BC AC
First downs 17 24
Rushing yards 21-59 53-244
Passing yards 183 52
Comp.-Att.-Int 23-31-0 7-9-0
Total yards 242 296
Fumbles-Lost 2-20-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-35
Punts-Ave. 3-44 2-18.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Bloom-Carroll — Scarberry 8-36, Kuhns 7-8, Evans 4-8, Coppess 2-7. Amanda-Clearcreek — Connell 26-139, Madison 20-71, Miller 7-34.
PASSING – Bloom-Carroll — Kuhns 23-31-0-183. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 7-9-0-52.
RECEIVING – Bloom-Carroll— Coppess 5-44, Willet 7-44, Swartz 4-36, Dodds 3-18, Scarberry 1-17, Wisecarver 2-15, Evans 1-9. Amanda-Clearcreek — Stevens 2-25, Bolin 2-16, Connell 2-6, Banker 1-5.
Circleville 20,
Logan Elm 14
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 14 0 0 6 20
Logan Elm 0 0 7 7 14
First Quarter
CV — Michael 1 run (Payne run), 8:49.
CV — Payne 1 run (run failed), 4:13
Third Quarter
LE — Robinson 4 run (Ewing kick), 8:39.
Fourth Quarter
CV — Michael 1 run (run failed), 7:31.
LE — Dryden 11 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 2:52.
TEAM STATISTICS
CV LE
First downs 17 13
Rushing yards 56-290 33-119
Passing yards 0 106
Comp.-Att.-Int 0-1-0 10-16-1
Total yards 290 215
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-41
Punts-Ave. 2-20 1-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Circleville — Payne 32-211, Michael 12-38, Thatcher 6-21, Donaldson 4-13, Moats 2-7. Logan Elm — Robinson 14-54, Hoffman 14-71, Dryden 2-5, Dyer 2-(-5), Team 1-(-6).
PASSING – Circleville — Moats 0-1-0-0. Logan Elm — Robinson 10-16-1-106
RECEIVING – Logan Elm — Dryden 6-74, Dyer 1-18, Hoffman 2-6, Smith 1-8.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Southeastern 6-0 3-0
Paint Valley 5-1 3-0
Adena 5-1 2-1
Unioto 4-2 2-1
Westfall 3-3 1-2
Zane Trace 1-5 1-2
Huntington 1-5 0-3
Piketon 1-5 0-3
Friday’s results
Adena 36, Westfall 20
Southeastern 54, Piketon 34
Paint Valley 43, Huntington 0
Unioto 50, Zane Trace 6
Week 7 games
Westfall at Huntington
Zane Trace at Southeastern
Paint Valley at Unioto
Adena at Piketon