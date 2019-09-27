Schedule
Saturday
High School Volleyball
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 12:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Zane Trace, 1:30 p.m.
Westland at Teays Valley, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 11 a.m.
Athens at Circleville, 1 p.m.
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Westfall at London Invitational, 9 a.m.
Circleville, Teays Valley at Piketon Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Brescia
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Brescia
College Volleyball
IU-Kokomo at Ohio Christian, noon
Monday
High School Volleyball
Northland at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
West Jefferson at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Briggs at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Division II Southeast District
Westfall at Pickaway Country Club
High School Girls Tennis
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
North Adams at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
North Adams at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Down on the Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Backwoods Fest 2-miler, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Division II Southeast District
Circleville, Logan Elm’s Jaren Stover at Crown Hill
High School Girls Tennis
Division II Southeast District sectional
Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Teays Valley 4-1 2-0
Bloom-Carroll 4-1 2-0
Amanda-Clearcreek 4-1 1-0
Hamilton Township 2-3 1-1
Circleville 0-5 0-1
Logan Elm 1-4 0-2
Fairfield Union 0-5 0-2
Friday’s results
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville 12
Hamilton Twp. 48, Logan Elm 21
Teays Valley 40, Fairfield Union 0
Waverly 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Week 6 games
Circleville at Logan Elm
Dunbar at Teays Valley
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek
Fairfield Union at Hamilton Twp.
Hamilton Twp. 48,
Logan Elm 21
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 13 14 7 14 48
Logan Elm 0 7 7 7 21
First Quarter
HT — Peart 50 pass from Maynard (Hamilton kick), 9:31.
HT — Denny 10 pass from McGuire (kick blocked), 2:26.
Second Quarter
HT — Peart interception return (Hamilton kick), 8:11.
LE — Dryden 25 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 6:27.
HT — Beverly 23 run (Hamilton kick), 2:22.
Third Quarter
HT — Beverly 10 run (Hamilton kick), 5:28.
LE — Bennett 8 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 0:39.
Fourth Quarter
HT — Maynard 11 run (Hamilton kick), 8:56.
LE — Hoffman 31 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 7:27.
HT — McGuire 1 run (Hamilton kick), 1:20.
TEAM STATISTICS
HT LE
First downs 21 16
Rushing yards 45-249 39-58
Passing yards 154 160
Comp.-Att.-Int 8-14-0 12-24-4
Total yards 403 218
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-Yards 15-170 13-110
Punts-Ave. 2-17 6-26.2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Hamilton Township — Beverly 18-122, Maynard 11-83, McGuire 16-44. Logan Elm — Reid 13-68, Robinson 21-(-1), Dryden 1-(-4), Dyer 4-(-5).
PASSING – Hamilton Township — Maynard 3-3-0-90, McGuire 5-11-0-64. Logan Elm — Robinson 12-23-4-160, Dryden 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – Hamilton Township — Peart 3-91, Beverly 2-35, Larimer 1-12, Denny 1-10, Petry 1-6. Logan Elm — Harrington 2-59, Dryden 4-53, Hoffman 2-43, Bennett 2-8, Evans 1-3, Reid 1-(-6).
Teays Valley 40,
Fairfield Union 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 23 10 0 7 40
Fairfield Union 0 0 0 0 0
First Quarter
TV — Primmer recovered fumble in endzone (Clifton kick), 11:43.
TV — McDanel 8 run (Clifton kick), 4:51.
TV — Struckman tackled punter in endzone for safety, 3:13.
TV — Knox 55 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 2:14.
Second Quarter
TV — Clifton 25 field goal, 7:43.
TV — McDanel 4 run (Clifton kick), 6:53.
Fourth Quarter
TV — G Weiler 10 run (Clifton kick), 7:54.
TEAM STATISTICS
TV FU
First downs 11 8
Rushing yards 22-184 25-42
Passing yards 83 78
Comp.-Att.-Int 4-6-0 7-12-0
Total yards 267 120
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-110 6-56
Punts-Ave. 1-58 2-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Teays Valley — Littler 5-40, McDanel 11-106, Know 1-2, G Weiler 3-18, P Weiler 1-16. Fairfield Union — Daugherty 15-29, Patton 6-2, Seesholtz 1-3, Blake 3-8.
PASSING – Teays Valley — McDanel 4-6-0-83. Fairfield Union — 7-12-0-78
RECEIVING – Teays Valley — Knox 2-61, Hubbard 1-15, C Primmer 1-7. Fairfield Union — Seesholtz 2-18, Schmelzer 2-21, Miller 3-39.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Southeastern 5-0 2-0
Paint Valley 4-1 2-0
Adena 4-1 1-1
Unioto 3-2 1-1
Westfall 3-2 1-1
Zane Trace 1-4 1-1
Piketon 1-4 0-2
Huntington 1-4 0-2
Friday’s results
Westfall 38, Zane Trace 6
Paint Valley 56, Piketon 38
Adena 28, Unioto 21
Southeastern 56, Huntington 16
Week 6 games
Adena at Westfall
Zane Trace at Unioto
Huntington at Paint Valley
Southeastern at Piketon
Westfall 38,
Zane Trace 6
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Westfall 7 19 6 6 38
Zane Trace 0 0 6 0 6
First Quarter
WF — List 13 pass from Whaley (Bowens kick), 9:32.
Second Quarter
WF — Whaley 1 run (Bowens kick), 8:40.
WF — Lemaster 34 pass from Whaley (kick blocked), 8:18.
WF — Davis 25 pass from Whaley (kick failed), 5:01.
Third Quarter
ZT — Shanton 32 run (kick failed), 8:37.
WF — Lemaster 55 kickoff return (kick failed), 8:27.
Fourth Quarter
WF — Paige 6 run (run failed), 1:06.
TEAM STATISTICS
WF ZT
First downs 11 6
Rushing yards 39-213 27-38
Passing yards 128 31
Comp.-Att.-Int 9-12-1 4-15-1
Total yards 341 69
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 3-2
Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-20
Punts-Ave. 2-29 3-28.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Westfall — Davis 18-138, Moll 4-31, Team 3-(-24), Paige 4-14, Casey Cline 6-23, Whaley 4-41. Zane Trace — Stauffer 12-3, Shanton 9-31, Climer 2-10, Stewart 1-6, Nichols 2-(-10), Ison 3-10.
PASSING – Westfall — Whaley 9-12-1-128. Zane Trace — Shanton 4-14-1-31, Nichols 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – Westfall — Blackburn 4-42, Lemaster 1-34, Davis 1-25, List 3-27. Zane Trace — Climber 1-17, Fry 1-0, Nichols 1-8.