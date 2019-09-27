Schedule

Saturday

High School Volleyball

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 12:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Zane Trace, 1:30 p.m.

Westland at Teays Valley, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 11 a.m.

Athens at Circleville, 1 p.m.

Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Westfall at London Invitational, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Teays Valley at Piketon Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Brescia

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Brescia

College Volleyball

IU-Kokomo at Ohio Christian, noon

Monday

High School Volleyball

Northland at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

West Jefferson at Logan Elm, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Briggs at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Division II Southeast District

Westfall at Pickaway Country Club

High School Girls Tennis

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:15 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

North Adams at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

North Adams at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Down on the Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Backwoods Fest 2-miler, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Division II Southeast District

Circleville, Logan Elm’s Jaren Stover at Crown Hill

High School Girls Tennis

Division II Southeast District sectional

Circleville, Logan Elm at Portsmouth

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Teays Valley 4-1 2-0

Bloom-Carroll 4-1 2-0

Amanda-Clearcreek 4-1 1-0

Hamilton Township 2-3 1-1

Circleville 0-5 0-1

Logan Elm 1-4 0-2

Fairfield Union 0-5 0-2

Friday’s results

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville 12

Hamilton Twp. 48, Logan Elm 21

Teays Valley 40, Fairfield Union 0

Waverly 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Week 6 games

Circleville at Logan Elm

Dunbar at Teays Valley

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek

Fairfield Union at Hamilton Twp.

Hamilton Twp. 48,

Logan Elm 21

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Hamilton Twp. 13 14 7 14 48

Logan Elm 0 7 7 7 21

First Quarter

HT — Peart 50 pass from Maynard (Hamilton kick), 9:31.

HT — Denny 10 pass from McGuire (kick blocked), 2:26.

Second Quarter

HT — Peart interception return (Hamilton kick), 8:11.

LE — Dryden 25 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 6:27.

HT — Beverly 23 run (Hamilton kick), 2:22.

Third Quarter

HT — Beverly 10 run (Hamilton kick), 5:28.

LE — Bennett 8 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 0:39.

Fourth Quarter

HT — Maynard 11 run (Hamilton kick), 8:56.

LE — Hoffman 31 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 7:27.

HT — McGuire 1 run (Hamilton kick), 1:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

HT LE

First downs 21 16

Rushing yards 45-249 39-58

Passing yards 154 160

Comp.-Att.-Int 8-14-0 12-24-4

Total yards 403 218

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1

Penalties-Yards 15-170 13-110

Punts-Ave. 2-17 6-26.2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGHamilton Township — Beverly 18-122, Maynard 11-83, McGuire 16-44. Logan Elm — Reid 13-68, Robinson 21-(-1), Dryden 1-(-4), Dyer 4-(-5).

PASSINGHamilton Township — Maynard 3-3-0-90, McGuire 5-11-0-64. Logan Elm — Robinson 12-23-4-160, Dryden 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVINGHamilton Township — Peart 3-91, Beverly 2-35, Larimer 1-12, Denny 1-10, Petry 1-6. Logan Elm — Harrington 2-59, Dryden 4-53, Hoffman 2-43, Bennett 2-8, Evans 1-3, Reid 1-(-6).

Teays Valley 40,

Fairfield Union 0

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 23 10 0 7 40

Fairfield Union 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

TV — Primmer recovered fumble in endzone (Clifton kick), 11:43.

TV — McDanel 8 run (Clifton kick), 4:51.

TV — Struckman tackled punter in endzone for safety, 3:13.

TV — Knox 55 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 2:14.

Second Quarter

TV — Clifton 25 field goal, 7:43.

TV — McDanel 4 run (Clifton kick), 6:53.

Fourth Quarter

TV — G Weiler 10 run (Clifton kick), 7:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

TV FU

First downs 11 8

Rushing yards 22-184 25-42

Passing yards 83 78

Comp.-Att.-Int 4-6-0 7-12-0

Total yards 267 120

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-110 6-56

Punts-Ave. 1-58 2-13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGTeays Valley — Littler 5-40, McDanel 11-106, Know 1-2, G Weiler 3-18, P Weiler 1-16. Fairfield Union — Daugherty 15-29, Patton 6-2, Seesholtz 1-3, Blake 3-8.

PASSINGTeays Valley — McDanel 4-6-0-83. Fairfield Union — 7-12-0-78

RECEIVINGTeays Valley — Knox 2-61, Hubbard 1-15, C Primmer 1-7. Fairfield Union — Seesholtz 2-18, Schmelzer 2-21, Miller 3-39.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Southeastern 5-0 2-0

Paint Valley 4-1 2-0

Adena 4-1 1-1

Unioto 3-2 1-1

Westfall 3-2 1-1

Zane Trace 1-4 1-1

Piketon 1-4 0-2

Huntington 1-4 0-2

Friday’s results

Westfall 38, Zane Trace 6

Paint Valley 56, Piketon 38

Adena 28, Unioto 21

Southeastern 56, Huntington 16

Week 6 games

Adena at Westfall

Zane Trace at Unioto

Huntington at Paint Valley

Southeastern at Piketon

Westfall 38,

Zane Trace 6

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Westfall 7 19 6 6 38

Zane Trace 0 0 6 0 6

First Quarter

WF — List 13 pass from Whaley (Bowens kick), 9:32.

Second Quarter

WF — Whaley 1 run (Bowens kick), 8:40.

WF — Lemaster 34 pass from Whaley (kick blocked), 8:18.

WF — Davis 25 pass from Whaley (kick failed), 5:01.

Third Quarter

ZT — Shanton 32 run (kick failed), 8:37.

WF — Lemaster 55 kickoff return (kick failed), 8:27.

Fourth Quarter

WF — Paige 6 run (run failed), 1:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

WF ZT

First downs 11 6

Rushing yards 39-213 27-38

Passing yards 128 31

Comp.-Att.-Int 9-12-1 4-15-1

Total yards 341 69

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 3-2

Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-20

Punts-Ave. 2-29 3-28.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGWestfall — Davis 18-138, Moll 4-31, Team 3-(-24), Paige 4-14, Casey Cline 6-23, Whaley 4-41. Zane Trace — Stauffer 12-3, Shanton 9-31, Climer 2-10, Stewart 1-6, Nichols 2-(-10), Ison 3-10.

PASSINGWestfall — Whaley 9-12-1-128. Zane Trace — Shanton 4-14-1-31, Nichols 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVINGWestfall — Blackburn 4-42, Lemaster 1-34, Davis 1-25, List 3-27. Zane Trace — Climber 1-17, Fry 1-0, Nichols 1-8.

