Schedule

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.

Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.

Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Wrestling

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

West Jefferson 47,

Westfall 42

WESTFALL — Wyman 9-0-25, Spohn 2-0-4, Shipley 2-0-4, Blackburn 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Wyman (7). Total — 16-3-42.

WEST JEFFERSON — Howard 1-0-2, Jones 1-4-7, Hooker 2-0-5, Book 6-4-18, Oberle 3-0-8, Fitzpatrick 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Book (2), Oberle (2) and Hooker. Total — 17-8-47.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Westfall;12;8;14;8;42

West Jeff;10;15;11;11;47

