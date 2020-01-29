Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.
Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.
Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
West Jefferson 47,
Westfall 42
WESTFALL — Wyman 9-0-25, Spohn 2-0-4, Shipley 2-0-4, Blackburn 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Wyman (7). Total — 16-3-42.
WEST JEFFERSON — Howard 1-0-2, Jones 1-4-7, Hooker 2-0-5, Book 6-4-18, Oberle 3-0-8, Fitzpatrick 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Book (2), Oberle (2) and Hooker. Total — 17-8-47.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Westfall;12;8;14;8;42
West Jeff;10;15;11;11;47