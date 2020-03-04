Schedule

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II regional final

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.

Also

New Hope vs. Temple Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

New Hope vs. Calvary Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.

Saturday

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District final

No. 7 Logan Elm 51,

No. 8 Warren 45

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-1-7, Ward 5-1-14, Sailor 3-2-8, Chalfin 6-6-18, Harrington 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Ward (3) and Wietelmann (2). Total — 18-43 10-12 51.

WARREN — Ott 2-0-5, Taylor 2-1-7, Baumgard 3-0-6, Simoniette 3-0-7, Chevalier 2-2-6, Colgrove 6-1-14. Three-point goals — Colgrove (2), Taylor (2) and Simoniette.Total — 18-39 4-6 45.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Logan Elm;6;13;12;20;51

Warren;13;11;7;14;45

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments