Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II regional final
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.
Also
New Hope vs. Temple Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope vs. Calvary Christian in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.
Saturday
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District final
No. 7 Logan Elm 51,
No. 8 Warren 45
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-1-7, Ward 5-1-14, Sailor 3-2-8, Chalfin 6-6-18, Harrington 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Ward (3) and Wietelmann (2). Total — 18-43 10-12 51.
WARREN — Ott 2-0-5, Taylor 2-1-7, Baumgard 3-0-6, Simoniette 3-0-7, Chevalier 2-2-6, Colgrove 6-1-14. Three-point goals — Colgrove (2), Taylor (2) and Simoniette.Total — 18-39 4-6 45.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Logan Elm;6;13;12;20;51
Warren;13;11;7;14;45