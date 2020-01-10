Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dublin Coffman at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Central Crossing Classic, 10 a.m.
Westfall at Fairfield Invitational
College Men’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Adena at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Olentangy Liberty at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Mt. Vernon (Pleasant Street Elementary), 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Calvary Christian, 8 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Unioto 50,
Westfall 35
UNIOTO — Wheeler 5-2-12, Park 1-0-2, Je. Lambert 2-0-4, Jo. Lambert 5-0-10, Car. Debord 1-0-2, Keiser 2-2-7, Greenwalt 2-1-5, Cam. DeBord 3-0-8. Three-point goals — Cam. DeBord (2) and Keiser. Total — 21 5-7 50.
WESTFALL — Wyman 1-3-5, Lemaster 4-0-8, Spohn 4-0-11, Cline 1-0-2, Shipley 1-0-2, Blackburn 3-0-7. Three-point goals — Spohn (3) and Blackburn. Total — 14 3-11 35.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Unioto 9 13 17 11 50
Westfall 13 6 10 6 35
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 44,
Teays Valley 36
LOGAN ELM — Thomas 2-3-8, Hatter 5-1-13, Schultz 2-0-5, Fox 7-0-14, Griffith 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Hatter (2), Schultz and Thomas. Total — 18 4-11 44.
TEAYS VALLEY — Foster 1-0-3, Horsley 1-1-4, Williard 0-3-3, Deweese 8-4-22, Bush 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Deweese (2), Foster and Horsley. Total — 12 8-15 36.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 8 16 10 10 44
Teays Valley 5 9 10 12 36
Circleville 71,
Hamilton Twp. 16
CIRCLEVILLE — Francis 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-2, Blakeman 6-3-15, Bircher 6-0-13, Davis 1-0-2, Gray 3-0-7, Kendrick 3-0-6, Captain 3-0-6, McConnell 8-2-18. Three-point goals — Lamb (3); Melucci (3) and Riffle. Total — 32 5-6 71.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Perkins 1-0-3, Fannin 2-0-4, Payne 1-0-2, Scarberry 2-1-5, Carter 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Payne. Total — 7 1-2 16.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 20 19 21 11 71
Hamilton Twp. 0 1 9 6 16