Schedule
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Division II Southeast District final
No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 8 Warren at OU Convo, 7 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II regional final
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.
Also
New Hope in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.
Saturday
High School Wrestling
District tournaments
Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.
Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division II regional semifinal
Circleville 61,
Lakewood 41
LAKEWOOD — Linn 5-2-12, Cummins 2-0-6, Martindale 2-0-5, Findlay 3-2-11, Wigal 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Findlay (3), Cummins (2) and Martindale. Total — 15-52 5-6 41.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-2, Bircher 3-0-9, Davis 7-0-14, Gray 1-0-3, Winter 0-1-1, Kendrick 2-1-5, McConnell 11-5-27. Three-point goals — Bircher (3) and Gray. Total — 25-45 7-12 61.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Lakewood 11 12 10 8 41
Circleville 24 16 10 11 61