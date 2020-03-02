Schedule

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Division II Southeast District final

No. 7 Logan Elm vs. No. 8 Warren at OU Convo, 7 p.m.

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Division II regional final

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Zanesville, 7 p.m.

Also

New Hope in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

New Hope in OCSSA Tournament at Ohio Christian, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 4 p.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 4 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 4 p.m.

Saturday

High School Wrestling

District tournaments

Teays Valley at Hilliard Darby, 9 a.m.

Circleville, Logan Elm at Claymont, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek, Westfall at Heath, 9 a.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Division II regional semifinal

Circleville 61,

Lakewood 41

LAKEWOOD — Linn 5-2-12, Cummins 2-0-6, Martindale 2-0-5, Findlay 3-2-11, Wigal 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Findlay (3), Cummins (2) and Martindale. Total — 15-52 5-6 41.

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-2, Bircher 3-0-9, Davis 7-0-14, Gray 1-0-3, Winter 0-1-1, Kendrick 2-1-5, McConnell 11-5-27. Three-point goals — Bircher (3) and Gray. Total — 25-45 7-12 61.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Lakewood 11 12 10 8 41

Circleville 24 16 10 11 61

