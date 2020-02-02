Schedule

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.

Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Wrestling

Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall 47,

Paint Valley 46

PAINT VALLEY — Grubb 6-4-17, Williams 0-1-1, Mettler 2-0-4, Parker 1-1-3, Estep 4-0-8, Newland 3-5-13. Three-point goals — Grubb. Total — 17 11-15 46.

WESTFALL — Wyman 6-2-19, Lemaster 2-0-4, Spohn 1-0-3, Cline 2-0-4, Shipley 1-0-2, Blackburn 6-2-14, Powell 0-1-1. Three-point goals — Wyman (5) and Spohn. Total — 18 5-13 47.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Paint Valley;4;15;10;17;46

Westfall;8;6;17;16;47

Canal Winchester 67,

Teays Valley 59

TEAYS VALLEY — Meddock 2-0-4, Sauerbrun 1-0-3, Knox 6-3-20, Benschoter 5-2-13, Primmer 5-1-11, Purdon 2-0-4, Weiss 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Knox (5), Benschoter and Sauerbrun. Total — 23 6-10 59.

CANAL WINCHESTER — Metzler 4-2-10, Miles 3-0-7, Robinson 3-4-10, Diallo 1-0-2, Beeler 1-1-3, Sow 15-0-35. Three-point goals — Sow (5) and Miles. Total — 27 7-15 67.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Teays Valley;11;24;9;15;59

C. Winchester;16;9;23;19;67

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville 52,

Logan Elm 25

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 2-0-6, Davis 6-1-13, Kendrick 4-3-11, Winter 0-1-1, Captain 1-0-2, McConnell 7-2-16. Three-point goals — Blakeman (2) and Perini. Total — 21-51 7-11 52.

LOGAN ELM — Hatter 3-3-10, Hardin 2-0-4, Schultz 1-1-3, Diehl 1-0-2, Griffith 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Hatter. Total — 10-32 4-8 25.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Circleville;11;15;14;12;52

Logan Elm;5;7;4;9;25

Teays Valley 78,

Hamilton Twp. 32

TEAYS VALLEY — Bush 7-2-19, Horsley 5-2-15, Williard 5-1-12, Kadance Fraley 5-0-12, Deweese 4-1-9, Foster 2-0-6, Brown 1-1-3, Newton 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Bush (3), Horlsey (3), Fraley (2), Foster (2) and Williard. Total — 29 9-13 78.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Payne 4-2-11, Perkins 3-0-9, Scarberry 4-0-9, Goodman 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Perkins (3), Scarberry, Goodman and Payne. Total — 12 2-3 32.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Teays Valley;19;18;23;18;78

Hamilton Twp.;0;9;14;9;32

New Hope 47,

Westfall 45

WESTFALL — Farmer 5-4-15, Mullins 3-0-6, Henry 0-2-2, Dudgeon 4-6-14, Patete 2-5-9. Three-point goals —Farmer. Total — 14 17-21 45.

NEW HOPE — Pruitt 4-1-10, Highfield 2-0-5, McCallister 8-1-17, Leist 2-0-5, Tripp 4-0-10. Three-point goals — Tripp (2), Pruitt, Highfield and Leist. Total — 20 2-6 47.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Westfall;10;10;12;13;45

New Hope;10;14;10;13;47

sports@circlevilleherald.com

