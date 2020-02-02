Schedule
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Hartley at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Washington C.H., 7 p.m.
Grove City Christian at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
West Virginia Tech at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Horizon Science at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Independence, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall 47,
Paint Valley 46
PAINT VALLEY — Grubb 6-4-17, Williams 0-1-1, Mettler 2-0-4, Parker 1-1-3, Estep 4-0-8, Newland 3-5-13. Three-point goals — Grubb. Total — 17 11-15 46.
WESTFALL — Wyman 6-2-19, Lemaster 2-0-4, Spohn 1-0-3, Cline 2-0-4, Shipley 1-0-2, Blackburn 6-2-14, Powell 0-1-1. Three-point goals — Wyman (5) and Spohn. Total — 18 5-13 47.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Paint Valley;4;15;10;17;46
Westfall;8;6;17;16;47
Canal Winchester 67,
Teays Valley 59
TEAYS VALLEY — Meddock 2-0-4, Sauerbrun 1-0-3, Knox 6-3-20, Benschoter 5-2-13, Primmer 5-1-11, Purdon 2-0-4, Weiss 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Knox (5), Benschoter and Sauerbrun. Total — 23 6-10 59.
CANAL WINCHESTER — Metzler 4-2-10, Miles 3-0-7, Robinson 3-4-10, Diallo 1-0-2, Beeler 1-1-3, Sow 15-0-35. Three-point goals — Sow (5) and Miles. Total — 27 7-15 67.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Teays Valley;11;24;9;15;59
C. Winchester;16;9;23;19;67
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 52,
Logan Elm 25
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Blakeman 2-0-6, Davis 6-1-13, Kendrick 4-3-11, Winter 0-1-1, Captain 1-0-2, McConnell 7-2-16. Three-point goals — Blakeman (2) and Perini. Total — 21-51 7-11 52.
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 3-3-10, Hardin 2-0-4, Schultz 1-1-3, Diehl 1-0-2, Griffith 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Hatter. Total — 10-32 4-8 25.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Circleville;11;15;14;12;52
Logan Elm;5;7;4;9;25
Teays Valley 78,
Hamilton Twp. 32
TEAYS VALLEY — Bush 7-2-19, Horsley 5-2-15, Williard 5-1-12, Kadance Fraley 5-0-12, Deweese 4-1-9, Foster 2-0-6, Brown 1-1-3, Newton 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Bush (3), Horlsey (3), Fraley (2), Foster (2) and Williard. Total — 29 9-13 78.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Payne 4-2-11, Perkins 3-0-9, Scarberry 4-0-9, Goodman 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Perkins (3), Scarberry, Goodman and Payne. Total — 12 2-3 32.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Teays Valley;19;18;23;18;78
Hamilton Twp.;0;9;14;9;32
New Hope 47,
Westfall 45
WESTFALL — Farmer 5-4-15, Mullins 3-0-6, Henry 0-2-2, Dudgeon 4-6-14, Patete 2-5-9. Three-point goals —Farmer. Total — 14 17-21 45.
NEW HOPE — Pruitt 4-1-10, Highfield 2-0-5, McCallister 8-1-17, Leist 2-0-5, Tripp 4-0-10. Three-point goals — Tripp (2), Pruitt, Highfield and Leist. Total — 20 2-6 47.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Westfall;10;10;12;13;45
New Hope;10;14;10;13;47