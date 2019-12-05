Schedule
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at West Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at McClain, 1:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Cambridge Invitational, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Granville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Teays Valley at Marysville, 10 a.m.
Circleville at Jackson, 10 a.m.
Westfall Justin Butcher Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Rio Grande at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Bexley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
KIPP Columbus at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Zane Trace 56,
Logan Elm 47
ZANE TRACE — Evans 7-5-22, Swain 2-2-6, Nesser 2-1-5, B. Johnson 1-0-3, Davidson 9-2-20. Three-point goals — Evans (3) and B. Johnson. Total — 21-45 10-16 56.
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 1-0-3, Ward 5-0-11, Sailor 3-0-7, Smith 1-0-2, Chalfin 8-4-22, Harrington 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Chalfin (2), Sailor and Wietelmann. Total — 19-46 4-6 47.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Zane Trace 13 14 14 15 56
Logan Elm 15 8 12 12 47
High School Girls Basketball
Adena 48,
Westfall 36