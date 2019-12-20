Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.
Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.
Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.
Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 30
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
Jan. 6
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Zane Trace 81,
Westfall 47
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 54,
Logan Elm 32
LOGAN ELM — Thomas 1-0-3, Hatter 1-1-4, Schultz 4-0-10, Diehl 1-0-2, Spires 1-0-2, Fox 2-1-5, Griffith 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Schultz (2), Hatter and Thomas. Total — 13-46 2-6 32.
CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 5-0-12, Davis 5-4-14, Kendrick 2-0-4, Captain 2-0-5, McConnell 8-3-19. Three-point goals — Bircher (2) and Kendrick. Total — 22-42 7-10 54.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 9 5 5 13 32
Circleville 16 8 19 11 54
Teays Valley 70,
Hamilton Twp. 29
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Perkins 2-3-9, Fannin 3-0-7, Thornton 2-1-5, Scarberry 0-2-2, Carter 2-0-4, Nichols 1-0-2. Three-point goals —Perkins (2) and Fannin. Total — 10 6-11 29.
TEAYS VALLEY — Bush 8-0-19, Horsley 6-0-16, Deweese 5-0-12, Williard 4-4-12, Fraley 3-0-7, Newton 1-0-2, Watson 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Horsley (4), Bush (3), Deweese (2) and Fraley. Total — 28 4-7 70.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 2 1 9 17 29
Teays Valley 23 21 17 9 70
Amanda-Clearcreek 48,
Liberty Union 34
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 1-1-4, Hyme 2-2-8, Johnson 0-2-2, Connell 12-4-30, Bowers 0-2-2, Butterbaugh 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Hyme (2), Connell (2) and Guiler. Total — 16 11-18 48.
LIBERTY UNION — Keiffer 2-0-5, Riddle 3-4-11, Howell 1-3-5, Berlecamp 1-0-2, Cundiff 2-0-6, Martens 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Cundiff (2), Keiffer, Riddle and Martens. Total — 11 7-14 34.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 11 11 11 15 48
Liberty Union 4 18 0 12 34
New Hope 52,
Cristo Rey 32
CRISTO REY — Butler 2-0-4, Jewett 5-4-15, Floyd 0-1-1, Cox 1-0-2, Williams 4-2-10. Three-point goals — Jewett. Total — 12 7-10 32.
NEW HOPE — Conrad 2-0-4, Tripp 4-0-10, McCallister 10-0-20, Mitchell 0-1-1, Pruitt 2-11-15. Three-point goals — Tripp (2). Total — 18 12-18 52.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Cristo Rey 12 6 11 4 32
New Hope 12 20 6 16 52