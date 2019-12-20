Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.

Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Basketball

Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.

Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.

Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 28

High School Boys Basketball

{span}Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.{/span}

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.

Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic

Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Medina Invitational

Dec. 30

High School Boys Basketball

Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2

High School Girls Basketball

Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball

McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Zane Trace 81,

Westfall 47

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville 54,

Logan Elm 32

LOGAN ELM — Thomas 1-0-3, Hatter 1-1-4, Schultz 4-0-10, Diehl 1-0-2, Spires 1-0-2, Fox 2-1-5, Griffith 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Schultz (2), Hatter and Thomas. Total — 13-46 2-6 32.

CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 5-0-12, Davis 5-4-14, Kendrick 2-0-4, Captain 2-0-5, McConnell 8-3-19. Three-point goals — Bircher (2) and Kendrick. Total — 22-42 7-10 54.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 9 5 5 13 32

Circleville 16 8 19 11 54

Teays Valley 70,

Hamilton Twp. 29

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Perkins 2-3-9, Fannin 3-0-7, Thornton 2-1-5, Scarberry 0-2-2, Carter 2-0-4, Nichols 1-0-2. Three-point goals —Perkins (2) and Fannin. Total — 10 6-11 29.

TEAYS VALLEY — Bush 8-0-19, Horsley 6-0-16, Deweese 5-0-12, Williard 4-4-12, Fraley 3-0-7, Newton 1-0-2, Watson 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Horsley (4), Bush (3), Deweese (2) and Fraley. Total — 28 4-7 70.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Hamilton Twp. 2 1 9 17 29

Teays Valley 23 21 17 9 70

Amanda-Clearcreek 48,

Liberty Union 34

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 1-1-4, Hyme 2-2-8, Johnson 0-2-2, Connell 12-4-30, Bowers 0-2-2, Butterbaugh 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Hyme (2), Connell (2) and Guiler. Total — 16 11-18 48.

LIBERTY UNION — Keiffer 2-0-5, Riddle 3-4-11, Howell 1-3-5, Berlecamp 1-0-2, Cundiff 2-0-6, Martens 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Cundiff (2), Keiffer, Riddle and Martens. Total — 11 7-14 34.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Am.-Clearcreek 11 11 11 15 48

Liberty Union 4 18 0 12 34

New Hope 52,

Cristo Rey 32

CRISTO REY — Butler 2-0-4, Jewett 5-4-15, Floyd 0-1-1, Cox 1-0-2, Williams 4-2-10. Three-point goals — Jewett. Total — 12 7-10 32.

NEW HOPE — Conrad 2-0-4, Tripp 4-0-10, McCallister 10-0-20, Mitchell 0-1-1, Pruitt 2-11-15. Three-point goals — Tripp (2). Total — 18 12-18 52.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Cristo Rey 12 6 11 4 32

New Hope 12 20 6 16 52

sports@circlevilleherald.com

