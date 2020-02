Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 46F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.