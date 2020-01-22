Announcement

Head Volleyball Coach vacancy

Teays Valley High School. Interested candidates, please send a resume, cover letter, and references to Director of Athletics, Joel Baker (jbaker@tvsd.us) or mail to Teays Valley High School at the following: Attn: Mr. Joel Baker, 3887 State Route 752, Ashville, Ohio 43103. Candidates must hold all required coaching certifications (Pupil Activity Permit, CPR, Sudden Cardiac Certification, Concussion, First Aid/Health and NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching.) Volleyball coaching experience would be beneficial. The position will remain open until filled.

Schedule

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Fairfield Union 14-2 8-0

Bloom-Carroll 9-5 7-1

Logan Elm 11-4 6-2

Amanda-Clearcreek 8-6 4-4

Hamilton Township 6-8 3-5

Teays Valley 4-9 3-5

Liberty Union 5-10 1-7

Circleville 2-13 0-8

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Zane Trace 12-2 8-1

Unioto 11-3 8-1

Adena 11-5 7-2

Piketon 8-8 5-4

Southeastern 4-11 3-6

Westfall 6-9 2-7

Paint Valley 4-11 2-7

Huntington 3-10 1-8

High School Girls Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Circleville 18-0 10-0

Fairfield Union 13-4 8-2

Amanda-Clearcreek 11-6 6-4

Bloom-Carroll 10-7 6-4

Liberty Union 8-6 5-5

Logan Elm 9-7 4-6

Teays Valley 4-13 1-9

Hamilton Township 3-12 0-10

Circleville 65,

Washington C.H. 31

CIRCLEVILLE — Captain 2-1-6, McConnell 4-4-12, Kendrick 3-4-10, Rhymer 2-0-6, Davis 4-1-9, Bircher 5-0-11, Blakeman 2-5-9, Perini 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Rhymer (2), Bircher and Captain. Total — 23-40 15-16 65.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Dye 0-1-1, Tyree-Smith 5-2-13, Woods 1-0-2, Wall 2-2-7, Sever 3-1-8. Three-point goals — Tyree-Smith, Wall and Sever. Total — 11-41 6-12 31.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Circleville 17 20 18 10 65

Wash. C.H. 2 5 11 13 31

Berne Union 25,

Amanda-Clearcreek 20

BERNE UNION — Evans 2-2-7, S. Kline 1-2-4, Blevins 2-2-6, B. Kline 2-3-8. Three-point goals — B. Kline and Evans. Total — 7 9-11 25.

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 1-0-3, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-3-9, Bowers 1-0-3, Butterbaugh 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Fletcher (4); Compton (2); Underwood and Brehm. Total — 6 5-9 20.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Berne Union 2 5 6 12 25

Am.-Clearcreek 7 0 5 8 20

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Unioto 14-2 10-0

Southeastern 14-3 9-1

Adena 11-7 6-4

Westfall 7-8 5-5

Huntington 6-9 5-5

Piketon 6-11 2-8

Paint Valley 4-13 2-8

Zane Trace 2-14 1-9

High School Boys Bowling

Teays Valley 2112, Haugland 1538

TV scores: Russell Orris 467, Jacob Thompson 340, Hunter Blair 339, Zach Francis 171, Isaac Martin 157, Ryan Fletcher 148, Anthony Glover 145

