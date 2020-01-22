Announcement
Head Volleyball Coach vacancy
Teays Valley High School. Interested candidates, please send a resume, cover letter, and references to Director of Athletics, Joel Baker (jbaker@tvsd.us) or mail to Teays Valley High School at the following: Attn: Mr. Joel Baker, 3887 State Route 752, Ashville, Ohio 43103. Candidates must hold all required coaching certifications (Pupil Activity Permit, CPR, Sudden Cardiac Certification, Concussion, First Aid/Health and NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching.) Volleyball coaching experience would be beneficial. The position will remain open until filled.
Schedule
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Fairfield Union 14-2 8-0
Bloom-Carroll 9-5 7-1
Logan Elm 11-4 6-2
Amanda-Clearcreek 8-6 4-4
Hamilton Township 6-8 3-5
Teays Valley 4-9 3-5
Liberty Union 5-10 1-7
Circleville 2-13 0-8
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Zane Trace 12-2 8-1
Unioto 11-3 8-1
Adena 11-5 7-2
Piketon 8-8 5-4
Southeastern 4-11 3-6
Westfall 6-9 2-7
Paint Valley 4-11 2-7
Huntington 3-10 1-8
High School Girls Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Circleville 18-0 10-0
Fairfield Union 13-4 8-2
Amanda-Clearcreek 11-6 6-4
Bloom-Carroll 10-7 6-4
Liberty Union 8-6 5-5
Logan Elm 9-7 4-6
Teays Valley 4-13 1-9
Hamilton Township 3-12 0-10
Circleville 65,
Washington C.H. 31
CIRCLEVILLE — Captain 2-1-6, McConnell 4-4-12, Kendrick 3-4-10, Rhymer 2-0-6, Davis 4-1-9, Bircher 5-0-11, Blakeman 2-5-9, Perini 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Rhymer (2), Bircher and Captain. Total — 23-40 15-16 65.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Dye 0-1-1, Tyree-Smith 5-2-13, Woods 1-0-2, Wall 2-2-7, Sever 3-1-8. Three-point goals — Tyree-Smith, Wall and Sever. Total — 11-41 6-12 31.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 17 20 18 10 65
Wash. C.H. 2 5 11 13 31
Berne Union 25,
Amanda-Clearcreek 20
BERNE UNION — Evans 2-2-7, S. Kline 1-2-4, Blevins 2-2-6, B. Kline 2-3-8. Three-point goals — B. Kline and Evans. Total — 7 9-11 25.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 1-0-3, Hyme 1-0-3, Connell 3-3-9, Bowers 1-0-3, Butterbaugh 0-2-2. Three-point goals — Fletcher (4); Compton (2); Underwood and Brehm. Total — 6 5-9 20.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Berne Union 2 5 6 12 25
Am.-Clearcreek 7 0 5 8 20
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Unioto 14-2 10-0
Southeastern 14-3 9-1
Adena 11-7 6-4
Westfall 7-8 5-5
Huntington 6-9 5-5
Piketon 6-11 2-8
Paint Valley 4-13 2-8
Zane Trace 2-14 1-9
High School Boys Bowling
Teays Valley 2112, Haugland 1538
TV scores: Russell Orris 467, Jacob Thompson 340, Hunter Blair 339, Zach Francis 171, Isaac Martin 157, Ryan Fletcher 148, Anthony Glover 145