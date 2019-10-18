Schedule
Saturday
High School Cross Country
Southeast District at Rio Grande
Central District at Hilliard Darby
High School Volleyball
Division III Southeast District
sectional final
No. 8 Federal Hocking at No. 1 Westfall, 4 p.m.
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 3 Circleville at No. 2 Fairfield Union, 4 p.m.
Division III Central District
sectional final
No. 16 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 5 Worthington Christian, 2:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Cedarville
College Women’s Soccer
IU-Kokmo at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Midway, noon
Monday
High School Boys Soccer
Division III Central District
sectional final
No. 23 Madison-Plains at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Amanda-Clearcreek 7-1 4-0
Teays Valley 6-2 4-0
Bloom-Carroll 6-2 3-1
Hamilton Township 3-5 2-3
Logan Elm 2-6 1-3
Circleville 1-7 1-3
Fairfield Union 0-8 0-5
Friday’s results
Teays Valley 57, Circleville 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Hamilton Township 32
Bloom-Carroll 49, Fairfield Union 7
Week 9 games
Circleville at Hamilton Twp.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley
St. Clairsville at Fairfield Union
Teays Valley 57,
Circleville 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 28 22 7 0 57
Circleville 0 0 0 0 0
First Quarter
TV — McDanel 5 run (Lugenbeel kick), 7:22.
TV — Weiss 42 run (Lugenbeel kick), 6:07.
TV — Weiler 1 run (Lugenbeel kick), 3:04.
TV — McDanel 62 run (Lugenbeel kick), 2:30.
Second Quarter
TV — Weiss 75 run (Lugenbeel kick), 11:36.
TV — McDanel 28 run (Lugenbeel kick), 11:14.
TV — Weiss 45 run (Burgett from Primmer), 7:58.
Third Quarter
TV — Weiss 22 run (Lugenbeel kick), 10:35.
TEAM STATISTICS
TV CV
First downs 10 13
Rushing yards 25-416 50-166
Passing yards 0 0
Comp.-Att.-Int 0-2-0 0-2-0
Total yards 415 166
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 8-65 1-5
Punts-Ave. 1-23 2-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Teays Valley— Weiss 13-285, Littler 3-1, McDanel 6-97, Weiler 3-33. Circleville — Payne 20-68, Michael 21-65, Donaldson 2-(-15), Thatcher 3-12, Moats 2-3, Travis 2-3.
PASSING – Teays Valley — McDanel 0-2-0-0. Circleville — Donaldson 0-1-0-0, Moats 0-1-0-0.
Amanda-Clearcreek 35,
Hamilton Township 32
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 9 9 7 7 32
Am.-Clearcreek 14 7 7 7 35
First Quarter
HT — Wilhite 22 field goal, 4:25.
AC — Miller 19 run (Weaver kick), 2:13.
AC — Fairchild 9 run (Weaver kick), 0:20.9.
HT — Forson 84 kickoff return (pass failed), 0:02.3.
Second Quarter
HT — Safety, 2:45.
HT — Maynard 68 kickoff return (Wilhite kick), 2:29.
AC — Fairchild 6 run (Weaver kick), 0:47.1.
Third Quarter
AC — Madison 61 run (Weaver kick), 7:50.
HT — Maynard 15 pass from McGuire (Wilhite kick), 3:17.
Fourth Quarter
AC — Stevens 37 pass from Connell (Weaver kick), 8:06.
HT — Forson 18 pass from McGuire (Wilhite kick), 4:46.
TEAM STATISTICS
HT AC
First downs 13 20
Rushing yards 37-117 49-339
Passing yards 121 132
Comp.-Att.-Int 15-21-1 7-13-2
Total yards 238 471
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 10-74
Punts-Ave. 2-44 2-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Hamilton Township — Baldwin 13-46, Beverly 14-51, McGuire 7-10. Amanda-Clearcreek — Connell 21-87, Madison 13-121, Miller 7-53, Fairchild 7-80, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING – Hamilton Township — McGuire 15-21-1-121. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 6-11-2-95, Hunter 0-1-0-0, Connell 1-1-0-37.
RECEIVING – Hamilton Township — Maynard 3-22, Denny 1-11, Peart 7-51, Forsom 3-37. Amanda-Clearcreek — Miller 5-84, Banker 1-13, Stevens 1-37.
Morgan 20,
Logan Elm 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan 0 0 13 7 20
Third Quarter
MG — Williams 70 pass from Altier (kick blocked), 11:03.
MG — Young 8 pass from Altier (Raines kick), 0:05.
Fourth Quarter
MG — Waters 92 run (Raines kick), 9:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
LE MG
First downs 11 9
Rushing yards 51-66 21-94
Passing yards 45 224
Comp.-Att.-Int 17-32-2 9-22-2
Total yards 111 318
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 9-70 12-115
Punts-Ave. 9-20.2 4-35.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Logan Elm — Dyer 15-40, Robinson 33-31, Smith 2-1, Dryden 1-(-6). Morgan — Waters 10-101, White 5-6, Young 2-5, Altier 3-(-7), Copeland 1-(-11).
PASSING – Logan Elm — Robinson 9-22-2-45. Morgan — Altier 17-30-1-224, Vincent 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING – Logan Elm — Dryden 5-38, Dyer 1-7, Bennett 1-0, Evans 1-0, Harrington 1-0. Morgan — Niceswanger 2-5, Young 2-16, Waters 3-21, Hodge 2-42, Williams 2-69, Mayle 6-71.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Southeastern 8-0 5-0
Paint Valley 7-1 4-1
Adena 7-1 4-1
Unioto 4-4 2-3
Westfall 4-4 2-3
Piketon 2-6 1-4
Zane Trace 1-7 1-4
Huntington 1-7 0-5
Friday’s results
Piketon 48, Westfall 34
Adena 42, Huntington 0
Southeastern 28, Unioto 21
Paint Valley 34, Zane Trace 0
Week 9 games
Westfall at Unioto
Adena at Zane Trace
Southeastern at Paint Valley
Piketon at Huntington