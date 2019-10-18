Schedule

Saturday

High School Cross Country

Southeast District at Rio Grande

Central District at Hilliard Darby

High School Volleyball

Division III Southeast District

sectional final

No. 8 Federal Hocking at No. 1 Westfall, 4 p.m.

Division II Southeast District

sectional final

No. 3 Circleville at No. 2 Fairfield Union, 4 p.m.

Division III Central District

sectional final

No. 16 Amanda-Clearcreek at No. 5 Worthington Christian, 2:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Cedarville

College Women’s Soccer

IU-Kokmo at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Midway, noon

Monday

High School Boys Soccer

Division III Central District

sectional final

No. 23 Madison-Plains at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Amanda-Clearcreek 7-1 4-0

Teays Valley 6-2 4-0

Bloom-Carroll 6-2 3-1

Hamilton Township 3-5 2-3

Logan Elm 2-6 1-3

Circleville 1-7 1-3

Fairfield Union 0-8 0-5

Friday’s results

Teays Valley 57, Circleville 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Hamilton Township 32

Bloom-Carroll 49, Fairfield Union 7

Week 9 games

Circleville at Hamilton Twp.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley

St. Clairsville at Fairfield Union

Teays Valley 57,

Circleville 0

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 28 22 7 0 57

Circleville 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

TV — McDanel 5 run (Lugenbeel kick), 7:22.

TV — Weiss 42 run (Lugenbeel kick), 6:07.

TV — Weiler 1 run (Lugenbeel kick), 3:04.

TV — McDanel 62 run (Lugenbeel kick), 2:30.

Second Quarter

TV — Weiss 75 run (Lugenbeel kick), 11:36.

TV — McDanel 28 run (Lugenbeel kick), 11:14.

TV — Weiss 45 run (Burgett from Primmer), 7:58.

Third Quarter

TV — Weiss 22 run (Lugenbeel kick), 10:35.

TEAM STATISTICS

TV CV

First downs 10 13

Rushing yards 25-416 50-166

Passing yards 0 0

Comp.-Att.-Int 0-2-0 0-2-0

Total yards 415 166

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 8-65 1-5

Punts-Ave. 1-23 2-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGTeays Valley— Weiss 13-285, Littler 3-1, McDanel 6-97, Weiler 3-33. Circleville — Payne 20-68, Michael 21-65, Donaldson 2-(-15), Thatcher 3-12, Moats 2-3, Travis 2-3.

PASSINGTeays Valley — McDanel 0-2-0-0. Circleville — Donaldson 0-1-0-0, Moats 0-1-0-0.

Amanda-Clearcreek 35,

Hamilton Township 32

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Hamilton Twp. 9 9 7 7 32

Am.-Clearcreek 14 7 7 7 35

First Quarter

HT — Wilhite 22 field goal, 4:25.

AC — Miller 19 run (Weaver kick), 2:13.

AC — Fairchild 9 run (Weaver kick), 0:20.9.

HT — Forson 84 kickoff return (pass failed), 0:02.3.

Second Quarter

HT — Safety, 2:45.

HT — Maynard 68 kickoff return (Wilhite kick), 2:29.

AC — Fairchild 6 run (Weaver kick), 0:47.1.

Third Quarter

AC — Madison 61 run (Weaver kick), 7:50.

HT — Maynard 15 pass from McGuire (Wilhite kick), 3:17.

Fourth Quarter

AC — Stevens 37 pass from Connell (Weaver kick), 8:06.

HT — Forson 18 pass from McGuire (Wilhite kick), 4:46.

TEAM STATISTICS

HT AC

First downs 13 20

Rushing yards 37-117 49-339

Passing yards 121 132

Comp.-Att.-Int 15-21-1 7-13-2

Total yards 238 471

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 1-5 10-74

Punts-Ave. 2-44 2-31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGHamilton Township — Baldwin 13-46, Beverly 14-51, McGuire 7-10. Amanda-Clearcreek — Connell 21-87, Madison 13-121, Miller 7-53, Fairchild 7-80, Team 2-(-2).

PASSINGHamilton Township — McGuire 15-21-1-121. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 6-11-2-95, Hunter 0-1-0-0, Connell 1-1-0-37.

RECEIVINGHamilton Township — Maynard 3-22, Denny 1-11, Peart 7-51, Forsom 3-37. Amanda-Clearcreek — Miller 5-84, Banker 1-13, Stevens 1-37.

Morgan 20,

Logan Elm 0

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 0 0 0 0 0

Morgan 0 0 13 7 20

Third Quarter

MG — Williams 70 pass from Altier (kick blocked), 11:03.

MG — Young 8 pass from Altier (Raines kick), 0:05.

Fourth Quarter

MG — Waters 92 run (Raines kick), 9:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

LE MG

First downs 11 9

Rushing yards 51-66 21-94

Passing yards 45 224

Comp.-Att.-Int 17-32-2 9-22-2

Total yards 111 318

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2

Penalties-Yards 9-70 12-115

Punts-Ave. 9-20.2 4-35.8

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGLogan Elm — Dyer 15-40, Robinson 33-31, Smith 2-1, Dryden 1-(-6). Morgan — Waters 10-101, White 5-6, Young 2-5, Altier 3-(-7), Copeland 1-(-11).

PASSINGLogan Elm — Robinson 9-22-2-45. Morgan — Altier 17-30-1-224, Vincent 0-2-1-0.

RECEIVINGLogan Elm — Dryden 5-38, Dyer 1-7, Bennett 1-0, Evans 1-0, Harrington 1-0. Morgan — Niceswanger 2-5, Young 2-16, Waters 3-21, Hodge 2-42, Williams 2-69, Mayle 6-71.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Southeastern 8-0 5-0

Paint Valley 7-1 4-1

Adena 7-1 4-1

Unioto 4-4 2-3

Westfall 4-4 2-3

Piketon 2-6 1-4

Zane Trace 1-7 1-4

Huntington 1-7 0-5

Friday’s results

Piketon 48, Westfall 34

Adena 42, Huntington 0

Southeastern 28, Unioto 21

Paint Valley 34, Zane Trace 0

Week 9 games

Westfall at Unioto

Adena at Zane Trace

Southeastern at Paint Valley

Piketon at Huntington

sports@circlevilleherald.com

