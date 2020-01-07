Schedule
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Zane Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Fisher Catholic at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall, Benjamin Logan at Logan Elm, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm 53,
Amanda-Clearcreek 44
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-1-5, Baldwin 1-0-2, Ward 4-4-15, Sailor 3-0-6, Chalfin 8-6-25. Three-point goals — Chalfin (3) and Ward (3). Total — 18 11-11 53.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 4-6-14, Bolin 0-4-4, Miller 4-2-12, Connell 3-1-7, Stevens 2-1-5, Cassley 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Miller (2). Total —14 14-22 44.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 13 10 20 10 53
Am.-Clearcreek 15 12 10 7 44
Bloom-Carroll 63,
Teays Valley 39
TEAYS VALLEY — Weiss 1-0-3, Burgett 0-2-2, Primmer 1-0-2, Benschoter 1-0-3, Knox 1-5-8, Meddock 5-3-17, Weiler 1-0-2, Dyas-Rogers 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Meddock (4), Weiss, Benschoter and Knox. Total — 11 10-17 39.
BLOOM-CARROLL — Anderson 1-1-4, Rose 7-0-14, Dozer 7-0-15, Williams 1-1-3, Luckhaupt 2-0-6, Wisecarver 5-0-12, Kuhns 4-0-9. Three-point goals — Luckhaupt (2), Wisecarver (2), Kuhns, Dozer and Anderson. Total — 27 2-4 63.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 2 13 5 19 39
Bloom-Carroll 23 7 19 14 63
Liberty Union 77,
Circleville 53
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 4-0-8, Gibson 4-2-10, Justice 6-3-17, Parr 3-1-8, Bell 2-0-4, Fleck 1-2-4, Crabtree 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Justice (2) and Parr. Total — 21 8-13 53.
LIBERTY UNION — Basso 2-0-4, Ison 5-1-13, Boggs 6-0-15, Edwards 1-0-2, Brown 3-2-8, Berlekamp 8-1-17, Miller 4-0-10, Riddle 2-4-8. Three-point goals — Boggs (3), Ison (2), Miller (2). Total — 31 8-13 77.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 9 11 16 17 53
Liberty Union 18 16 23 20 77
Westfall 64,
New Hope 61
NEW HOPE — Cavanaugh 5-9-19, Heidish 1-0-2, Roese 1-8-10, Geddis 5-0-11, McAllister 9-1-19. Three-point goals — Geddis. Total — 21-18-61.
WESTFALL — Wyman 6-1-16, Lemaster 5-2-12, Spohn 1-3-5, Wolfe 1-0-2, Cline 3-0-9, Shipley 2-3-7, Blackburn 4-0-8, Powell 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Wyman (3), Cline (3) and Powell. Total — 24-9-64.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
New Hope 14 15 16 16 61
Westfall 22 15 13 14 64
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 64,
Miami Trace 21
MIAMI TRACE — Payton 2-1-5, Bloom 1-5-7, McCoy 1-0-2, Aleshire 3-0-6, Jacobs 0-1-1. Total — 7-30 7-8 21.
CIRCLEVILLE — Blakeman 2-0-5, Bircher 6-0-18, Davis 2-0-4, Gray 3-0-8, McConnell 5-0-10, Kendrick 3-0-8, Captain 4-0-11. Three-point goals — Bircher (6), Captain (3), Gray (2), Kendrick (2) and Blakeman. Total — 25-46 0-0 64.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Miami Trace 1 5 6 9 21
Circleville 20 20 19 5 64
Amanda-Clearcreek 59,
Fairfield Christian 49
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-3-12, Butterbaugh 3-0-6, Hyme 4-0-10, Connell 6-1-14, Bowers 4-0-10, Johnson 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme (2), Bowers, (2) and Connell. Total — 23 5-10 59.
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN — Custer 8-1-19, Couch 1-0-2, Noland 2-0-6, Prysi 3-6-13, Wilkinson 3-0-9. Three-point goals — Wilkinson (3), Custer, Couch (2) and Prysi. Total — 17 7-7 49.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 18 21 8 12 59
Fairfield Christian 6 14 15 14 49