Schedule

Saturday

High School Football

Logan Elm at Westfall, 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto quad, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 11 a.m.

Circleville at Washington C.H., 11:15 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 11 a.m.

Jackson at Circleville, 4 p.m.

Logan at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Teays Valley at Circleville, noon

Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 3 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Teays Valley at Grove City Invitational, noon

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational, 1 p.m.

Westfall at Zane Trace Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Mount St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Rochester, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Wilmington, 11 a.m.

Monday

High School Boys Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Unioto at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Unioto at Westfall, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Unioto at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Logan, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Circleville at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Circleville, Logan Elm at Chillicothe Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Kentucky Christian at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Capital at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Amanda-Clearcreek 2-0 0-0

Teays Valley 2-0 0-0

Bloom-Carroll 2-0 0-0

Logan Elm 1-0 0-0

Circleville 0-2 0-0

Hamilton Township 0-2 0-0

Fairfield Union 0-2 0-0

Thursday’s result

Groveport 56, Hamilton Twp. 0

Friday’s results

Washington C.H. 48, Circleville 14

Teays Valley 10, Logan 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Unioto 14

Bloom-Carroll 31, Liberty Union 7

Lakewood 27, Fairfield Union 20

Today’s game

Logan Elm at Westfall

Week 3 games

Circleville at Westfall

Logan Elm at Miami Trace

Teays Valley at Canal Winchester

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek

Jonathan Alder at Bloom-Carroll

Bexley at Hamilton Twp.

Vinton County at Fairfield Union

Amanda-Clearcreek 32,

Unioto 14

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Am.-Clearcreek 7 7 3 15 32

Unioto 0 7 7 0 14

First Quarter

AC — Madison 56 run (Weaver kick), 10:38.

AC — Fairchild 5 run (Weaver kick), 1:49.

Second Quarter

UN — Carroll 28 pass from Little (Stout kick), 3:44.

Third Quarter

UN — Carroll 1 run (Stout kick), 4:11.

AC — Weaver 23 field goal, 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

AC — Madison 1 run (Miller run), 8:49.

AC — Madison 15 run (Weaver kick), 2:02.

TEAM STATISTICS

AC UN

First downs 14 16

Rushing yards 40-235 36-116

Passing yards 101 148

Comp.-Att.-Int 8-17-1 11-22-3

Total yards 336 264

Fumbles-Lost 4-3 2-1

Penalties-Yards 3-15 6-48

Punts-Ave. 3-34 2-38.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGAmanda-Clearcreek — Madison 18-157, Fairchild 11-44, Miller 4-7, Connell 3-18, Team 3-(-1). Unioto — Little 18-65, Carroll 14-48, Scaggs 3-2, Crowe 1-1.

PASSINGAmanda-Clearcreek — Madison 8-17-1-101. Unioto — Little 11-21-2-148, Doughty 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVINGAmanda-Clearcreek — Fairchild 1-19, Bolin 2-32, Miller 3-30, Banker 2-20. Unioto — Green 6-63, Carroll 2-38, Scaggs 3-37.

Washington C.H. 48,

Circleville 14

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Washington CH 6 21 21 0 48

Circleville 0 0 0 14 14

First Quarter

WCH — McCane 4 run (kick failed), 0:51.

Second Quarter

WCH — Mack 8 pass from Rogers-Wright (pass failed), 9:41.

WCH — McCane 25 pass from Rogers-Wright (McCane run), 2:19.

WCH — McCane 15 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 0:28.

Third Quarter

WCH — Mack 61 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 11:32.

WCH — Lynch 42 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 9:30.

WCH — Downing 12 run (Kuhlwein kick), 3:05.

Fourth Quarter

CV — Michael 1 run (Moats run), 4:08.

CV — Moats 8 run (pass failed), 0:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

WCH CV

First downs 19 10

Rushing yards 29-188 44-164

Passing yards 216 0

Comp.-Att.-Int 14-28-0 0-3-1

Total yards 404 164

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 6-4

Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-30

Punts-Ave. 1-54 4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGWashington Court House— Lynch 3-52, McCane 12-69, Rogers-Wright 6-54, Downing 6-26, Dallmayer 1-4, Haithcock 1-(-17). Circleville — Burton 5-7, Michael 8-19, Thatcher 8-39, Travis 6-(-14), Donaldson 11-71, Moats 6-42.

PASSINGWashington Court House — Rogers-Wright 11-24-0-212, Haithcock 3-4-0-4. Circleville — Donaldson 0-1-0-0, Travis 0-1-0-0, Thatcher 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVINGWashington Court House — Lynch 4-63, Mack 3-81, McCane 3-39, Brown 1-29, Lemaster 2-(-2), Dallmayer 1-6.

Teays Valley 10, Logan 7

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 0 3 7 0 10

Logan 7 0 0 0 7

First Quarter

LG — Caden McCarty 11 run (Israel Bookman kick), 2:48.

Second Quarter

TV — Cale Clifton 24 field goal, 9:38.

Third Quarter

TV — Chance Littler 88 kickoff return (Clifton kick), 11:40.

Team Statistics TV LG

First Downs 5 19

Offensive Plays 31 63

Rushes-Yards 24-64 50-204

Passing Yards 8 67

Passes 2-7-0 10-13-1

Total Yards 72 271

Punts-Avg. 3-30.3 3-14.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 8-45 10-86

Possession 15:59 32:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGTeays Valley: Tristan McDanel 17-46, Chance Littler 4-24, Clayton Knox 1-(-2), Team 2-(-4). Logan: Caden McCarty 24-110 1 TD, Braeden Spatar 26-104, team 0-(-10).

PASSINGTeays Valley: Tristan McDanel 2-7-0—8. Logan: Braeden Spatar 9-11-1—65, Ian Frasure 1-2-0—2.

RECEIVINGTeays Valley: Camden Primmer 1-6, Clayton Knox 1-2. Logan: Garrett Mace 5-32, Colten Castle 2-7, Traten Poling 1-13, Colton Ruff 1-14, Caden McCarty 1-1.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Adena 2-0 0-0

Southeastern 2-0 0-0

Paint Valley 1-1 0-0

Piketon 1-1 0-0

Unioto 1-1 0-0

Huntington 1-1 0-0

Westfall 0-1 0-0

Zane Trace 0-2 0-0

Friday’s results

Adena 1, Elgin 0 (forfeit)

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Unioto 14

Waverly 49, Zane Trace 14

Southeastern 35, Vinton County 0

Pleasant 43, Paint Valley 31

Huntington 52, Eastern Pike 46

Wellston 44, Piketon 22

Today’s game

Logan Elm at Westfall

Week 3 games

Circleville at Westfall

McClain at Zane Trace

Unioto at Waverly

Newark Catholic at Paint Valley

Washington C.H. at Adena

Northwest at Huntington

Piketon at Valley

Southeastern at Eastern Pike

