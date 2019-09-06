Schedule
Saturday
High School Football
Logan Elm at Westfall, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Teays Valley at Dublin Scioto quad, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 11 a.m.
Circleville at Washington C.H., 11:15 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
Jackson at Circleville, 4 p.m.
Logan at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Teays Valley at Circleville, noon
Logan Elm at Fisher Catholic, 3 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Teays Valley at Grove City Invitational, noon
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational, 1 p.m.
Westfall at Zane Trace Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Mount St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Rochester, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Wilmington, 11 a.m.
Monday
High School Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Unioto at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Unioto at Westfall, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Unioto at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Logan, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Circleville at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Circleville, Logan Elm at Chillicothe Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Kentucky Christian at Ohio Christian, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Capital at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Amanda-Clearcreek 2-0 0-0
Teays Valley 2-0 0-0
Bloom-Carroll 2-0 0-0
Logan Elm 1-0 0-0
Circleville 0-2 0-0
Hamilton Township 0-2 0-0
Fairfield Union 0-2 0-0
Thursday’s result
Groveport 56, Hamilton Twp. 0
Friday’s results
Washington C.H. 48, Circleville 14
Teays Valley 10, Logan 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Unioto 14
Bloom-Carroll 31, Liberty Union 7
Lakewood 27, Fairfield Union 20
Today’s game
Logan Elm at Westfall
Week 3 games
Circleville at Westfall
Logan Elm at Miami Trace
Teays Valley at Canal Winchester
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek
Jonathan Alder at Bloom-Carroll
Bexley at Hamilton Twp.
Vinton County at Fairfield Union
Amanda-Clearcreek 32,
Unioto 14
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 7 7 3 15 32
Unioto 0 7 7 0 14
First Quarter
AC — Madison 56 run (Weaver kick), 10:38.
AC — Fairchild 5 run (Weaver kick), 1:49.
Second Quarter
UN — Carroll 28 pass from Little (Stout kick), 3:44.
Third Quarter
UN — Carroll 1 run (Stout kick), 4:11.
AC — Weaver 23 field goal, 1:53.
Fourth Quarter
AC — Madison 1 run (Miller run), 8:49.
AC — Madison 15 run (Weaver kick), 2:02.
TEAM STATISTICS
AC UN
First downs 14 16
Rushing yards 40-235 36-116
Passing yards 101 148
Comp.-Att.-Int 8-17-1 11-22-3
Total yards 336 264
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 2-1
Penalties-Yards 3-15 6-48
Punts-Ave. 3-34 2-38.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 18-157, Fairchild 11-44, Miller 4-7, Connell 3-18, Team 3-(-1). Unioto — Little 18-65, Carroll 14-48, Scaggs 3-2, Crowe 1-1.
PASSING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 8-17-1-101. Unioto — Little 11-21-2-148, Doughty 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Fairchild 1-19, Bolin 2-32, Miller 3-30, Banker 2-20. Unioto — Green 6-63, Carroll 2-38, Scaggs 3-37.
Washington C.H. 48,
Circleville 14
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Washington CH 6 21 21 0 48
Circleville 0 0 0 14 14
First Quarter
WCH — McCane 4 run (kick failed), 0:51.
Second Quarter
WCH — Mack 8 pass from Rogers-Wright (pass failed), 9:41.
WCH — McCane 25 pass from Rogers-Wright (McCane run), 2:19.
WCH — McCane 15 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
WCH — Mack 61 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 11:32.
WCH — Lynch 42 pass from Rogers-Wright (Kuhlwein kick), 9:30.
WCH — Downing 12 run (Kuhlwein kick), 3:05.
Fourth Quarter
CV — Michael 1 run (Moats run), 4:08.
CV — Moats 8 run (pass failed), 0:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
WCH CV
First downs 19 10
Rushing yards 29-188 44-164
Passing yards 216 0
Comp.-Att.-Int 14-28-0 0-3-1
Total yards 404 164
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 6-4
Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-30
Punts-Ave. 1-54 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Washington Court House— Lynch 3-52, McCane 12-69, Rogers-Wright 6-54, Downing 6-26, Dallmayer 1-4, Haithcock 1-(-17). Circleville — Burton 5-7, Michael 8-19, Thatcher 8-39, Travis 6-(-14), Donaldson 11-71, Moats 6-42.
PASSING – Washington Court House — Rogers-Wright 11-24-0-212, Haithcock 3-4-0-4. Circleville — Donaldson 0-1-0-0, Travis 0-1-0-0, Thatcher 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING – Washington Court House — Lynch 4-63, Mack 3-81, McCane 3-39, Brown 1-29, Lemaster 2-(-2), Dallmayer 1-6.
Teays Valley 10, Logan 7
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 0 3 7 0 10
Logan 7 0 0 0 7
First Quarter
LG — Caden McCarty 11 run (Israel Bookman kick), 2:48.
Second Quarter
TV — Cale Clifton 24 field goal, 9:38.
Third Quarter
TV — Chance Littler 88 kickoff return (Clifton kick), 11:40.
Team Statistics TV LG
First Downs 5 19
Offensive Plays 31 63
Rushes-Yards 24-64 50-204
Passing Yards 8 67
Passes 2-7-0 10-13-1
Total Yards 72 271
Punts-Avg. 3-30.3 3-14.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-45 10-86
Possession 15:59 32:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Teays Valley: Tristan McDanel 17-46, Chance Littler 4-24, Clayton Knox 1-(-2), Team 2-(-4). Logan: Caden McCarty 24-110 1 TD, Braeden Spatar 26-104, team 0-(-10).
PASSING — Teays Valley: Tristan McDanel 2-7-0—8. Logan: Braeden Spatar 9-11-1—65, Ian Frasure 1-2-0—2.
RECEIVING — Teays Valley: Camden Primmer 1-6, Clayton Knox 1-2. Logan: Garrett Mace 5-32, Colten Castle 2-7, Traten Poling 1-13, Colton Ruff 1-14, Caden McCarty 1-1.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Adena 2-0 0-0
Southeastern 2-0 0-0
Paint Valley 1-1 0-0
Piketon 1-1 0-0
Unioto 1-1 0-0
Huntington 1-1 0-0
Westfall 0-1 0-0
Zane Trace 0-2 0-0
Friday’s results
Adena 1, Elgin 0 (forfeit)
Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Unioto 14
Waverly 49, Zane Trace 14
Southeastern 35, Vinton County 0
Pleasant 43, Paint Valley 31
Huntington 52, Eastern Pike 46
Wellston 44, Piketon 22
Today’s game
Logan Elm at Westfall
Week 3 games
Circleville at Westfall
McClain at Zane Trace
Unioto at Waverly
Newark Catholic at Paint Valley
Washington C.H. at Adena
Northwest at Huntington
Piketon at Valley
Southeastern at Eastern Pike