Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.
Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.
Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Fairfield Union 60,
Logan Elm 38
FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 3-0-7, Bean 2-3-8, Bernard 2-1-5, Morgan 2-1-5, Moll 2-0-4, Harrah 10-4-25. Three-point goals —Poston, Harrah and Bean. Total — 23-38 11-15 60.
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-0-6, Baldwin 5-0-15, Ward 1-0-2, Sailor 1-0-2, Chalfin 5-3-13. Three-point goals — Baldwin (5) and Wietelmann (2). Total — 14-50 3-6 38.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Fairfield Union;23;8;16;13;60
Logan Elm;12;10;5;11;38
Bloom-Carroll 62,
Circleville 42
BLOOM-CARROLL — Kuhns 5-2-14, Wisecarver 6-0-16, Dozer 3-0-7, Clark 1-0-2, Luckhaupt 2-0-6, Rose 3-0-7, Williams 1-0-2, Duncan 1-0-2, Labb 3-0-6. Three-point goals — Wisecarver (4), Kuhns (2), Luckhaupt (2), Dozer and Rose. Total — 25 2-3 62.
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 1-0-2, Gibson 6-3-17, Justice 4-2-12, Parr 1-0-2, Fleck 3-0-9. Three-point goals — Fleck (3), Gibson (2) and Justice (2). Total — 15 5-11 42.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Bloom-Carroll;22;9;15;16;62
Circleville;9;11;15;7;42
Westfall 63,
Southeastern 60
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 52,
Fairland 27
FAIRLAND — Marshall 1-0-2, Roland 2-0-5, King 1-0-2, Hinkle 3-0-7, Stone 3-0-9, Judge 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Stone (3), Roland and Hinkle. Total — 11 0-4 27.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-2-4, Blakeman 0-1-1, Bircher 1-0-3, Davis 5-3-13, Kendrick 4-1-9, Captain 3-0-7, McConnell 7-1-15. Three-point goals — Bircher and Captain. Total — 21 8-20 52.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Fairland;11;3;6;7;27
Circleville;9;14;16;12;52
Teays Valley 53,
Upper Arlington 37
UPPER ARLINGTON — Wachtman 5-1-11, Feller 3-0-7, Pippins 3-1-7, Reighard-Brooks 2-0-4, Guy 0-2-2, Gest 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Gest (2) and Feller. Total — 15 4-9 37.
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 7-4-21, Bush 6-3-18, Allison 0-3-3, Horsley 2-0-6, Newton 2-0-4, Brown 0-1-1. Three-point goals — Deweese (3), Bush (3) and Horsley (2). Total — 17 11-18 53.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
U. Arlington;17;6;7;7;37
Teays Valley;14;15;6;18;53
Westfall 39,
Madison-Plains 36 OT
New Hope 49,
Genoa Christian 32
GENOA CHRISTIAN — Christensen 3-3-9, Sam 4-0-8, Martin 1-0-2, West 1-0-2, Huffman 0-1-1, I. Lee 3-0-6, G. Lee 2-0-4. Total — 14 4-9 32.
NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-0-2, Tripp 4-0-11, Leist 3-1-7, McCallister 6-2-14, Mitchell 1-2-4, Hines 0-1-1, Highfield 2-0-6, Pruitt 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Tripp (3) and Highfield (2). Total — 18 8-11 49.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Genoa;8;10;6;8;32
New Hope;17;8;11;13;49