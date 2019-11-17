Schedule
Tuesday
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
College Women's Basketball
Geneva at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
Alexander at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bishop Watterson, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Siena Heights at Rio Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Girls Basketball
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Utica, 2:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Ohio Valley at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
St. Mary of the Woods at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Nov. 26
High School Girls Basketball
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27
High School Girls Basketball
Chillicothe at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
;All;MSL
Bloom-Carroll;10-2;5-1
Amanda-Clearcreek;9-3;5-1
Teays Valley;7-3;5-1
Hamilton Township;5-5;3-3
Logan Elm;2-8;1-5
Circleville;1-9;1-5
Fairfield Union;1-9;1-5
Saturday's scores
Ironton 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Bloom-Carroll 49, Waverly 21
Saturday's game
No. 7 Bloom-Carroll vs. No. 1 Licking Valley at DeSales
Division V, Region 19 semifinal
No. 1 Ironton 31,
No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Score by Quarters;1;2;3;4;F
Amanda;7;0;0;0;7
Ironton;7;14;10;0;31
First Quarter
IR — Howell 19 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 7:46.
AC — Madison 33 run (Weaver kick), 6:22.
Second Quarter
IR — Carrico 9 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 11:54.
IR — Salyers 4 run (Book kick), 4:49.
Third Quarter
IR — Book 40 field goal, 5:56.
IR — Jones 1 run (Book kick), 0:22.
TEAM STATISTICS
;AC;IR
First downs;11;21
Rushing yards;27-141;57-325
Passing yards;60;51
Comp.-Att.-Int;6-15-2;3-11-0
Total yards;201;376
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;6-3
Penalties-Yards;6-40;13-110
Punts-Ave.;2-27.5;1-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 20-132, Fairchild 3-1, Connell 4-8. Ironton — Salyers 20-122, Carrico 17-85, Deere 7-50, Fosson 5-30, Carter 5-33, Jones 2-3, Brownstead 1-2.
PASSING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 6-13-2-60, Miller 0-1-0-0, Bolin 0-1-0-0. Ironton — Salyers 3-10-0-58, Carrico 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Banker 3-32, Miller 1-7, Stevens 1-22, Bolin 1-(-1). Ironton — Carrico 2-32, Howell 1-19.