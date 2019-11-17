Schedule

Tuesday

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College Women's Basketball

Geneva at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

Alexander at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bishop Watterson, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Siena Heights at Rio Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Girls Basketball

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Utica, 2:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Ohio Christian vs. Ohio Valley at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

St. Mary of the Woods at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26

High School Girls Basketball

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27

High School Girls Basketball

Chillicothe at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

;All;MSL

Bloom-Carroll;10-2;5-1

Amanda-Clearcreek;9-3;5-1

Teays Valley;7-3;5-1

Hamilton Township;5-5;3-3

Logan Elm;2-8;1-5

Circleville;1-9;1-5

Fairfield Union;1-9;1-5

Saturday's scores

Ironton 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Bloom-Carroll 49, Waverly 21

Saturday's game

No. 7 Bloom-Carroll vs. No. 1 Licking Valley at DeSales

Division V, Region 19 semifinal

No. 1 Ironton 31,

No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Score by Quarters;1;2;3;4;F

Amanda;7;0;0;0;7

Ironton;7;14;10;0;31

First Quarter

IR — Howell 19 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 7:46.

AC — Madison 33 run (Weaver kick), 6:22.

Second Quarter

IR — Carrico 9 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 11:54.

IR — Salyers 4 run (Book kick), 4:49.

Third Quarter

IR — Book 40 field goal, 5:56.

IR — Jones 1 run (Book kick), 0:22.

TEAM STATISTICS

;AC;IR

First downs;11;21

Rushing yards;27-141;57-325

Passing yards;60;51

Comp.-Att.-Int;6-15-2;3-11-0

Total yards;201;376

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;6-3

Penalties-Yards;6-40;13-110

Punts-Ave.;2-27.5;1-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGAmanda-Clearcreek — Madison 20-132, Fairchild 3-1, Connell 4-8. Ironton — Salyers 20-122, Carrico 17-85, Deere 7-50, Fosson 5-30, Carter 5-33, Jones 2-3, Brownstead 1-2.

PASSING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 6-13-2-60, Miller 0-1-0-0, Bolin 0-1-0-0. Ironton — Salyers 3-10-0-58, Carrico 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – Amanda-Clearcreek — Banker 3-32, Miller 1-7, Stevens 1-22, Bolin 1-(-1).  Ironton — Carrico 2-32, Howell 1-19.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

