Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Zane Trace, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Cristo Rey at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Cristo Rey at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College) 2 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Southeastern at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
New Hope at Meigs, 6:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Upper Arlington at Teays Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Circleville vs. Fairland at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Huntington, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Olentangy Berlin, 9 a.m.
Westfall at Vinton County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Archbold (Defiance College), 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Rochester at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
Newark Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville vs. Tri-Valley at Pickerington Central, 1 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Lexington, 3 p.m.
Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville, 4:30 p.m.
Vinton County vs. Licking Hts., 6 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Circleville, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at Unioto, 1:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic
Marysville vs. Licking Hts., 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley vs. Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at West Jefferson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Medina Invitational
Dec. 30
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
Groveport at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Fisher Catholic at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian vs. Grace at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2
High School Girls Basketball
Vineyard Columbus at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Westfall at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Southeastern 64,
Westfall 49
SOUTHEASTERN — Hice 7-8-22, Graves 4-6-14, Huff 5-2-13, Mitten 1-4-7, Bailes 2-2-6, Skeens 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Huff and Mitten. Total — 22-46 18-30 64.
WESTFALL — Lindsey 0-2-2, Farmer 5-2-14, Henry 5-1-11, Kitchen 1-0-3, Walters 1-0-2, Dudgeon 2-5-9, Patere 4-0-8. Three-point goals — Farmer (2) and Kitchen. Total — 18-35 10-18 49.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Southeastern 4 10 26 24 64
Westfall 15 11 11 12 49