Schedule
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Olentangy Liberty at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Mt. Vernon (Pleasant Street Elementary), 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Southeastern, 6:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm 50,
Miami Trace 44
LOGAN ELM — Ward 4-8-20, Chalfin 5-0-13, Sailor 5-0-13, Wietelmann 1-0-3, Harrington 0-1-1. Three-point goals — Ward (4), Chalfin (3), Sailor (3) and Wietelmann. Total — 15-43 9-10 50.
MIAMI TRACE — Rodgers 8-6-22, Barker 9-0-22. Three-point goals — Barker (4). Total — 17-38 6-10 44.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 14 6 14 16 44
Miami Trace 13 8 2 21 50
Huntington 61,
Circleville 60
CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 3-3-9, Gibson 9-2-20, Justice 6-6-19, Coleman 1-0-3, Parr 3-0-6, Bell 0-1-1, Fleck 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Justice and Coleman. Total — 23 12-23 60.
HUNTINGTON — Free 3-0-6, Huitenstein 1-0-2, McCloskey 2-0-5, Haubeil 2-2-6, Beeler 5-7-18, Smith 5-3-16, Haines 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Smith (3), Beeler and McCloskey. Total — 21 13-21 61.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 16 14 13 17 60
Huntington 10 16 21 14 61
Lancaster 61,
Teays Valley 46
TEAYS VALLEY— Benschoter 2-1-7, Purdon 2-2-6, Meddock 3-1-9, Weiss 1-0-2, Knox 5-3-16, Burgett 2-0-4, Primmer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Meddock (2), Knox (3) and Benschoter (2). Total — 16-7-46.
LANCASTER — Savage 4-4-15, West 1-0-3, Roudabugh 3-0-6, Snyder 2-5-9, Snezik 2-0-6, Davenport 5-4-14, Roush 4-0-8. Three-point goals — Fletcher Savage (3), Snezik (2), West. Total — 21-13-61.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 15 14 7 10 46
Lancaster 24 13 4 20 61
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 57,
Fairfield Union 48
FAIRFIELD UNION — Reed 1-0-2, Spillers 1-0-2, Rauch 2-4-8, Burke 3-3-9, Malone 1-2-4, Cooperider 6-0-13, Wolshire 4-0-10. Three-point goals — Wolshire (2) and Cooperider. Total — 18-50 9-14 48.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-2-5, Bircher 3-0-9, Gray 2-0-6, Kendrick 1-0-2, Captain 3-8-14, McConnell 7-7-21. Three-point goals — Bircher (3), Gray (2) and Perini. Total — 17-45 17-20 57.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 11 13 11 13 48
Circleville 19 9 14 15 57
Bloom-Carroll 47,
Logan Elm 46
BLOOM-CARROLL — Bradbury 2-2-7, Powers 1-1-3, Bryant 1-0-2, Pittman 3-2-10, Mason 3-11-18, Shaw 2-3-7. Three-point goals — Pittman (2), Mason and Bradbury. Total — 12-19-47.
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 6-5-22, Schultz 3-1-9, Fox 2-0-4, Griffith 4-0-8, Thomas 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Hatter (5), Schultz (2) and Thomas. Total — 16-6-46.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Bloom-Carroll 11 10 10 16 47
Logan Elm 10 8 12 16 46
Liberty Union 62,
Teays Valley 55
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 9-4-23, Bush 4-0-10, Williard 2-0-6, Horsley 0-2-2, Brown 3-8-14. Three-point goals — Williard (2), Bush (2) and Deweese. Total — 18-14-55.
LIBERTY UNION — Howell 1-0-2, Powers 4-1-8, Keiffer 6-4-16, Riddle 8-4-23, Berlekamp 3-1-7, Roach 0-2-2, McClaskey 1-0-2, Kilger 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Riddle (3), Powers. Total — 23-12-62.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 14 17 10 14 55
Liberty Union 6 21 18 17 62
Amanda-Clearcreek 54,
Hamilton Twp. 32
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Perkins 4-0-11, Fancain 4-0-9, Payne 3-1-7, Scarberry 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Perkins (3), Fancain and Scarberry. Total — 13 1-4 32.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-0-8, Buckley 2-4-9, Hyme 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2, Connell 7-5-20, Bowers 3-1-8, Snider 0-2-2, Butterbaugh 1-1-3. Three-point goals — Guiler (2), Bowers, Buckley and Connell. Total — 18 13-19 54.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Hamilton Twp. 0 9 11 12 32
Am.-Clearcreek 19 9 15 16 54