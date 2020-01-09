Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Unioto at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dublin Coffman at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Horizon Science at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Logan Elm at Central Crossing Classic, 10 a.m.
Westfall at Fairfield Invitational
College Men’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Asbury at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Boys Basketball
New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Adena at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Carlow, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Olentangy Liberty at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Mt. Vernon (Pleasant Street Elementary), 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Fisher Catholic 49,
New Hope 44
FISHER CATHOLIC — Bronder 1-2-4, Martin 2-0-4, Swartz 2-0-4, Burke 6-0-14, Vogel 6-7-21. Three-point goals — Burke (2) and Vogel (2). Total — 18 9-11 49.
NEW HOPE — Geddis 3-3-9, McAllister 5-0-10, Roese 4-2-12, Heidish 1-4-7, Cavanaugh 1-3-6. Three-point goals — Roese (2), Heidish and Cavanaugh. Total — 14 12-19 44.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fisher Catholic 10 8 19 12 49
New Hope 10 8 8 18 44
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall 59,
Piketon 48