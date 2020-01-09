Schedule

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Unioto at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Horizon Science at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dublin Coffman at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Horizon Science at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Logan Elm at Central Crossing Classic, 10 a.m.

Westfall at Fairfield Invitational

College Men’s Basketball

Asbury at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Asbury at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Boys Basketball

New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Shekinah Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Adena at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Carlow, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Carlow, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Girls Basketball

Olentangy Liberty at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley at Mt. Vernon (Pleasant Street Elementary), 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Fisher Catholic 49,

New Hope 44

FISHER CATHOLIC — Bronder 1-2-4, Martin 2-0-4, Swartz 2-0-4, Burke 6-0-14, Vogel 6-7-21. Three-point goals — Burke (2) and Vogel (2). Total — 18 9-11 49.

NEW HOPE — Geddis 3-3-9, McAllister 5-0-10, Roese 4-2-12, Heidish 1-4-7, Cavanaugh 1-3-6. Three-point goals — Roese (2), Heidish and Cavanaugh. Total — 14 12-19 44.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Fisher Catholic 10 8 19 12 49

New Hope 10 8 8 18 44

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall 59,

Piketon 48



