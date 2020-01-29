Schedule

Thursday

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.

Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Fairfield Union 15-2 9-0

Bloom-Carroll 11-5 8-1

Logan Elm 12-5 6-3

Amanda-Clearcreek 10-6 5-4

Teays Valley 6-9 4-5

Hamilton Township 7-10 3-6

Liberty Union 5-11 1-8

Circleville 2-15 0-9

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Zane Trace 14-3 9-1

Unioto 13-3 9-1

Adena 11-6 7-3

Piketon 8-9 5-5

Westfall 8-9 3-7

Paint Valley 5-12 3-7

Southeastern 4-13 3-7

Huntington 3-12 1-9

High School Girls Basketball

Mid-State League

Buckeye Division

All MSL

Circleville 20-0 12-0

Fairfield Union 14-5 9-3

Amanda-Clearcreek 12-7 7-5

Bloom-Carroll 11-8 7-5

Logan Elm 12-7 6-6

Liberty Union 10-7 6-6

Teays Valley 4-16 1-11

Hamilton Township 3-15 0-12

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Unioto 16-2 12-0

Southeastern 16-3 10-1

Adena 13-8 7-5

Huntington 7-10 6-5

Westfall 8-10 6-6

Piketon 6-13 2-9

Paint Valley 4-15 2-10

Zane Trace 2-16 1-10

sports@circlevilleherald.com

