Schedule
Thursday
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Canal Winchester, 6 p.m.
Paint Valley at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Wellington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Westfall at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Lexington, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Southeast, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Fairfield Union 15-2 9-0
Bloom-Carroll 11-5 8-1
Logan Elm 12-5 6-3
Amanda-Clearcreek 10-6 5-4
Teays Valley 6-9 4-5
Hamilton Township 7-10 3-6
Liberty Union 5-11 1-8
Circleville 2-15 0-9
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Zane Trace 14-3 9-1
Unioto 13-3 9-1
Adena 11-6 7-3
Piketon 8-9 5-5
Westfall 8-9 3-7
Paint Valley 5-12 3-7
Southeastern 4-13 3-7
Huntington 3-12 1-9
High School Girls Basketball
Mid-State League
Buckeye Division
All MSL
Circleville 20-0 12-0
Fairfield Union 14-5 9-3
Amanda-Clearcreek 12-7 7-5
Bloom-Carroll 11-8 7-5
Logan Elm 12-7 6-6
Liberty Union 10-7 6-6
Teays Valley 4-16 1-11
Hamilton Township 3-15 0-12
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Unioto 16-2 12-0
Southeastern 16-3 10-1
Adena 13-8 7-5
Huntington 7-10 6-5
Westfall 8-10 6-6
Piketon 6-13 2-9
Paint Valley 4-15 2-10
Zane Trace 2-16 1-10