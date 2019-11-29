Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Washington C.H., 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Washington C.H. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Heath at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Vinton County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Adena at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Licking Hts., 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at West Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm 64,
Washington C.H. 30
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Moats 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-2, Litz 0-1-1, Lemaster 5-2-12, Rogers-Wright 1-0-2, Rarick 4-0-9. Three-point goals — Rarick. Total — 13-32 3-4 30.
LOGAN ELM — Kellough 1-0-3, Wietelmann 2-0-6, Baldwin 3-0-7, Ward 4-2-13, Sailor 3-1-8, Smith 2-0-6, Chalfin 4-2-12, Harrington 2-0-4, Holbert 1-0-3, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Ward (3), Chalfin (2), Wietelmann (2), Smith (2), Sailor, Kellough, Baldwin and Holbert. Total — 23-52 5-7 64.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Wash. C.H. 6 6 10 8 30
Logan Elm 18 16 17 13 64
Zane Trace 70,
Amanda-Clearcreek 51
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 5-3-13, Bolin 6-1-15, Buckley 1-0-2, Miller 6-1-16, Connell 1-0-2, Stevens 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Miller (3), Bolin (2) and Stevens. Total — 20-48 5-13 51.
ZANE TRACE — Evans 7-11-26, Swain 3-0-8, Nesser 7-0-15, B. Johnson 2-2-8, L. Johnson 2-0-5, Nichols 1-0-2, Robinson 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Fletcher (4); Compton (2); Underwood and Brehm. Total — 23-49 15-19 70.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 11 17 13 10 51
Zane Trace 19 13 19 19 70
Westfall 59,
McClain 45
MCCLAIN — Badgley 6-5-21, White 2-0-4, Bliss 2-0-4, Clossan 2-0-4, Bergstrom 2-0-6, Wright 2-0-4, Pollock 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Badgley (4) and Bergstrom (2). Total — 17 5-7 45.
WESTFALL — Wyman 7-1-20, Lemaster 8-0-18, Spohn 0-2-2, Shipley 1-2-5, Blackburn 6-1-14. Three-point goals — Wyman (5), Lemaster (2), Shipley and Blackburn. Total — 22 6-10 59.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
McClain 8 9 18 10 45
Westfall 11 19 20 9 59
Miami Trace 56,
Circleville 53
CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 9-1-25, Justice 4-0-12, Fleck 4-0-12, Crabtree 1-0-2, Moore 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Gibson (6), Justice (4) and Fleck (4). Total — 19-44 1-5 53.
MIAMI TRACE — Rodgers 7-1-15, Conn 6-0-13, Barker 4-2-12, Moore 3-0-8, Steele 2-0-4, Bernard 1-0-2, Guthrie 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Barker (2), Moore (2) and Conn. Total — 24-54 3-8 56.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 17 9 11 16 53
Miami Trace 14 15 14 13 56
High School Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 58,
Hamilton Twp. 14
Liberty Union 58,
Teays Valley 41
LIBERTY UNION — Martens 2-2-7, Howell 1-0-3, Keiffer 2-1-5, Kilger 3-0-6, McClaskey 1-2-4, Riddle 3-9-15, Berlekamp 6-0-12, Cundiff 2-0-6. Three-point goals — Cundiff (2), Howell and Martens. Total — 20-14-58.
TEAYS VALLEY — Deweese 4-2-12, Bush 1-0-2, Allison 0-1-1, Williard 1-3-5, Horsley 2-0-6, Foster 1-2-5, Newton 0-2-2, Fraley 1-1-3, Brown 2-1-5. Three-point goals — Deweese (2), Horsley (2) and Foster. Total — 12-12-41.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Liberty Union 10 21 13 14 58
Teays Valley 17 11 3 10 41