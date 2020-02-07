Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Eastern Pike, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Regional team dual tournament
Logan Elm vs. Bexley at Miami Trace, 9 a.m.
Westfall vs. Shadyside and Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Trimble at Alexander, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley vs. Whetstone/Hilliard Darby winner at Hilliard Darby, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Southeast District
sectional semifinal
No. 23 Westfall vs. No. 10 Adena at Jackson, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Logan Elm at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Logan Elm, Washington C.H. at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Division II Southeast District
sectional final
No. 1 Circleville vs. No. 16 Meigs/No. 17 Athens winner at Adena, 6:15 p.m.
No. 8 Logan Elm vs. No. 9 McClain at Logan, 8 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Division I Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 36 Teays Valley at No. 14 Canal Winchester, 1 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Mid-State League Buckeye Division at Logan Elm, 10 a.m.
Scioto Valley Conference at Southeastern, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-East, 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
High School Girls Basketball
Division III Central District
sectional semifinal
No. 18 Johnstown at No. 5 Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Carlow at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall 44,
Huntington 28
HUNTINGTON — Haubeil 2-1-5, McCloskey 0-1-1, Beeler 3-2-8, Smith 5-0-12, Haines 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Smith (2). Total — 11 4-9 28.
WESTFALL — Wyman 1-0-3, Lemaster 1-1-3, Spohn 4-0-8, Nunemaker 2-0-6, Cline 4-1-10, Shipley 1-1-3, Blackburn 2-4-8, Bugher 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Nunemaker (2), Bugher, Wyman and Cline. Total — 16 7-14 44.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Huntington 10 4 11 3 28
Westfall 9 9 16 14 44
Amanda-Clearcreek 69,
Horizon Science 47
HORIZON SCIENCE— Juleiman 1-0-2, Land 2-0-4, Hassen 4-0-11, Muse 2-0-5, Lee 5-2-12, Ka. Williams 5-2-12, Ky. Williams 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Hassen (3), Muse and Ka. Williams. Total — 19 4-7 47.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — T. Miller 1-0-2, Madison 1-0-3, Bolin 9-4-22, Pugh 2-0-4, J. Miller 5-1-16, Connell 4-2-12, Stevens 4-1-10. Three-point goals — Miller (5), Connell (2), Stevens and Madison. Total — 25 8-13 69.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Horizon 6 14 13 14 47
Amanda 15 16 21 17 69
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 45,
Amanda-Clearcreek 24
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-0-9, Hyme 2-0-6, Connell 3-1-7, Butterbaugh 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Guiler (3) and Hyme (2). Total — 9-32 1-6 24.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Bircher 3-0-7, Davis 7-0-14, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 1-2-4, McConnell 7-0-14. Three-point goals — Perini, Bircher and Gray. Total — 20-35 2-2 45.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 11 2 9 2 24
Circleville 11 10 15 9 45
Logan Elm 38,
Liberty Union 30
Teays Valley 40,
Fairfield Union 38
FAIRFIELD UNION — Wolshire 2-0-4, Burke 1-2-4, Reed 3-0-6, Malone 3-0-6, Cooperider 3-2-8, Rauch 2-0-4, Spillers 2-1-6. Three-point goals — Spillers. Total — 16 5-6 38.
TEAYS VALLEY — Brown 0-2-2, Newton 0-1-1, Foster 1-2-4, Horsley 1-0-3, Williard 1-0-3, Allison 1-0-2, Bush 4-0-11, Deweese 5-3-14. Three-point goals — Bush (3), Deweese, Williard and Horsley. Total — 13 8-17 40.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 10 4 13 11 38
Teays Valley 11 9 12 8 40
Westfall 40,
Huntington 26
HUNTINGTON — Davis 3-0-6, Basye 5-3-14, Steele 0-2-2, Hirsch 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Basye. Total — 10 5-10 26
WESTFALL — Lindsey 1-0-2, Farmer 1-0-2, Mullins 2-0-4, Henry 2-0-4, Dudgeon 2-0-4, Patete 9-0-24. Three-point goals — Patete (6). Total — 17 0-4 40.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Huntington 10 2 8 6 26
Westfall 14 8 11 7 40