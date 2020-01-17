Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.