Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Jackson at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Teays Valley, 2 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley Duals, 9:30 a.m.

Logan Elm at Jonathan Alder Invitational, 10 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek Jeff Arndt Classic, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Point Park at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Columbus School for Girls at New Hope, 6:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.

Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek 50,

Circleville 45

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 2-2-7, Bolin 3-3-10, Miller 2-5-10, Connell 7-2-16, Stevens 1-0-2, Cassley 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Madison, Bolin, Miller and Cassley. Total — 17-46 12-18 50.

CIRCLEVILLE — Justice 6-4-21, Parr 5-5-15, Bell 1-0-2, Fleck 3-0-7. Three-point goals — Justice (5) and Fleck. Total — 15-38 9-14 45.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Am.-Clearcreek 7 14 14 15 50

Circleville 7 5 19 14 45

Fairfield Union 56,

Teays Valley 53

FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 6-0-14, Magill 5-2-16, Bean 0-2-2, Moll 4-4-12, Harrah 6-0-12. Three-point goals — Poston (2), Magill (4). Total — 21-44 8-11 56.

TEAYS VALLEY — Purdon 4-2-10, Meddock 5-0-12, Sauerbrun 4-0-10, Weiss 4-0-10, Knox 2-0-5, Primmer 2-0-4, Burgett 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Meddock (2), Sauerbrun (2), Weiss (2), Knox. Total — 22-48 2-5 53.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Fairfield Union 14 7 18 17 56

Teays Valley 15 16 9 13 53

Logan Elm 58,

Liberty Union 52

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 3-2-11, Baldwin 0-1-1, Ward 8-7-24, Sailor 3-2-8, Chalfin 5-2-12, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Wietelmann (3) and Ward. Total — 20 14-17 58.

LIBERTY UNION — Ison 3-0-8, Boggs 3-1-8, Congrove 2-0-4, Denny 0-2-2, Brown 2-1-5, Berlekamp 4-0-10, Warner 2-0-5, Riddle 2-6-10. Three-point goals —Berlekamp (2), Ison (2), Warner and Boggs. Total — 18 10-18 52.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 16 16 8 18 58

Liberty Union 6 14 9 23 52

Piketon 52,

Westfall 25

