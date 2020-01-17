Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Jackson at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Teays Valley, 2 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley Duals, 9:30 a.m.
Logan Elm at Jonathan Alder Invitational, 10 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek Jeff Arndt Classic, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Point Park at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Zane Trace at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Columbus School for Girls at New Hope, 6:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville at Washington C.H., 6:15 p.m.
Berne Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Westfall at Teays Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Unioto, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at Adena, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
New Hope at KIPP Columbus, 6 p.m.
Bloom-Carroll at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 50,
Circleville 45
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 2-2-7, Bolin 3-3-10, Miller 2-5-10, Connell 7-2-16, Stevens 1-0-2, Cassley 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Madison, Bolin, Miller and Cassley. Total — 17-46 12-18 50.
CIRCLEVILLE — Justice 6-4-21, Parr 5-5-15, Bell 1-0-2, Fleck 3-0-7. Three-point goals — Justice (5) and Fleck. Total — 15-38 9-14 45.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 7 14 14 15 50
Circleville 7 5 19 14 45
Fairfield Union 56,
Teays Valley 53
FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 6-0-14, Magill 5-2-16, Bean 0-2-2, Moll 4-4-12, Harrah 6-0-12. Three-point goals — Poston (2), Magill (4). Total — 21-44 8-11 56.
TEAYS VALLEY — Purdon 4-2-10, Meddock 5-0-12, Sauerbrun 4-0-10, Weiss 4-0-10, Knox 2-0-5, Primmer 2-0-4, Burgett 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Meddock (2), Sauerbrun (2), Weiss (2), Knox. Total — 22-48 2-5 53.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 14 7 18 17 56
Teays Valley 15 16 9 13 53
Logan Elm 58,
Liberty Union 52
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 3-2-11, Baldwin 0-1-1, Ward 8-7-24, Sailor 3-2-8, Chalfin 5-2-12, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Wietelmann (3) and Ward. Total — 20 14-17 58.
LIBERTY UNION — Ison 3-0-8, Boggs 3-1-8, Congrove 2-0-4, Denny 0-2-2, Brown 2-1-5, Berlekamp 4-0-10, Warner 2-0-5, Riddle 2-6-10. Three-point goals —Berlekamp (2), Ison (2), Warner and Boggs. Total — 18 10-18 52.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 16 16 8 18 58
Liberty Union 6 14 9 23 52
Piketon 52,
Westfall 25