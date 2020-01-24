Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.
Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.
Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.
Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.
Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.
New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
London at Westfall, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall 51,
Adena 50
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 49,
Bloom-Carroll 34
BLOOM-CARROLL — Pittman 3-0-9, Mason 1-4-6, Bryant 1-0-2, Bradbury 3-0-8, Shaw 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Pittman (3), Bradbury (2). Total — 11-36 7-9 34.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Bircher 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Kendrick 2-1-5, Captain 6-5-20, McConnell 8-1-17. Three-point goals — Perini, Captain (3). Total — 19-47 7-10 49.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Bloom-Carroll 12 7 6 9 34
Circleville 13 19 10 7 49
Amanda-Clearcreek 50,
Teays Valley 38
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 2-1-7, Hyme 1-1-4, Connell 11-4-26, Bowers 5-0-11, Butterbaugh 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Guiler (2), Hyme and Bowers. Total — 19-33 8-17 50.
TEAYS VALLEY — Newton 1-0-2, Foster 1-1-4, Horsley 1-0-3, Williard 2-0-5, Deweese 2-0-4, Brown 4-0-8, Bush 4-2-12. Three-point goals — Bush (2), Williard, Horsley and Foster. Total — 15-45 3-5 38.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Am.-Clearcreek 18 7 16 9 50
Teays Valley 6 18 6 8 38
Logan Elm 56,
Fairfield Union 49
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 12 13 18 13 56
Fairfield Union 4 9 14 22 49
New Hope 34,
KIPP Academy 22
NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-0-2, Tripp 0-2-2, Leist 2-3-7, McAllister 4-4-12, Pruitt 4-3-11. Total — 11 12-18 34.
KIPP ACADEMY — Madison 1-3-5, Riley 1-0-2, Jones 5-0-10, Irving 1-0-3, McGowan 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Irving. Total — 9 3-6 22.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
New Hope 10 6 5 13 34
KIPP 2 6 7 7 22