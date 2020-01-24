Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 2:30 p.m.

Genoa Christian at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Circleville at Unioto, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Teays Valley at Hilliard Bradley, 3:30 p.m.

Grove City Christian at New Hope, 4:30 p.m.

Piketon at Logan Elm, 5 p.m.

Westfall at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Logan Elm at Miami Trace Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Watkins Memorial Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at IU-Kokomo, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Washington C.H. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Central Crossing at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Paint Valley, 6:15 p.m.

New Hope at Vineyard Columbus, 7 p.m.

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Midway, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Basketball

Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling

London at Westfall, 6 p.m.

Thursday

High School Girls Basketball

Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Zane Trace at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall 51,

Adena 50

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville 49,

Bloom-Carroll 34

BLOOM-CARROLL — Pittman 3-0-9, Mason 1-4-6, Bryant 1-0-2, Bradbury 3-0-8, Shaw 3-3-9. Three-point goals — Pittman (3), Bradbury (2). Total — 11-36 7-9 34.

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-0-3, Bircher 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Kendrick 2-1-5, Captain 6-5-20, McConnell 8-1-17. Three-point goals — Perini, Captain (3). Total — 19-47 7-10 49.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Bloom-Carroll 12 7 6 9 34

Circleville 13 19 10 7 49

Amanda-Clearcreek 50,

Teays Valley 38

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 2-1-7, Hyme 1-1-4, Connell 11-4-26, Bowers 5-0-11, Butterbaugh 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Guiler (2), Hyme and Bowers. Total — 19-33 8-17 50.

TEAYS VALLEY — Newton 1-0-2, Foster 1-1-4, Horsley 1-0-3, Williard 2-0-5, Deweese 2-0-4, Brown 4-0-8, Bush 4-2-12. Three-point goals — Bush (2), Williard, Horsley and Foster. Total — 15-45 3-5 38.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Am.-Clearcreek 18 7 16 9 50

Teays Valley 6 18 6 8 38

Logan Elm 56,

Fairfield Union 49

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan Elm 12 13 18 13 56

Fairfield Union 4 9 14 22 49

New Hope 34,

KIPP Academy 22

NEW HOPE — Conrad 1-0-2, Tripp 0-2-2, Leist 2-3-7, McAllister 4-4-12, Pruitt 4-3-11. Total — 11 12-18 34.

KIPP ACADEMY — Madison 1-3-5, Riley 1-0-2, Jones 5-0-10, Irving 1-0-3, McGowan 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Irving. Total — 9 3-6 22.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

New Hope 10 6 5 13 34

KIPP 2 6 7 7 22

