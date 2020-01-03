Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at New Hope, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Logan 60,

Logan Elm 57

LOGAN — M. Frasure 1-0-2, Myers 9-4-23, I. Frasure 1-1-3, Robinette 5-0-13, Ruff 1-1-3, Castle 3-0-6, Wolfe 3-4-10. Three-point goals — Robinette (3) and Myers. Total — 23-41 10-15 60.

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 3-0-8, Baldwin 1-0-3, Chalfin 4-0-10, Harrington 3-1-7, Ward 6-4-18, Sailor 4-0-11. Three-point goals — Sailor (3), Wietelmann (2), Chalfin (2), Ward (2) and Baldwin. Total — 21-51 5-8 57.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Logan 20 16 10 14 60

Logan Elm 13 14 13 17 57

Circleville 59,

McClain 53

MCCLAIN — Saunders 5-0-14, Bagley 9-0-21, White 2-0-4; Closson 3-0-6, Wright 3-0-6, Pollock 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Saunders (4) and Bagley (3) Total — 23-48 0-0 53.

CIRCLEVILLE — Moore 2-0-4, Gibson 5-1-11, Justice 3-3-11, Parr 0-3-3, Fleck 6-1-18, Crabtree 3-4-12. Three-point goals — Fleck (5), Justice (2) and Crabtree (2). Total — 19-48 12-17 59.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

McClain 15 14 13 11 53

Circleville 12 22 9 16 59

Amanda-Clearcreek 64,

Teays Valley 56

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Madison 3-4-10, Bolin 5-8-18, Pugh 1-0-2, Miller 9-2-24, Connell 0-1-1, Stevens 2-1-6, Cassley 1-0-3. Three-point goals — Miller (4), Stevens, Cassley. Total — 21-43 16-22 64.

TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 1-0-2, Purdon 5-2-12, Weiler 2-0-4, Weiss 4-0-10, Knox 1-2-8, Burgett 4-1-9, Primmer 5-1-11. Three-point goals — Weiss (2), Knox (2). Total — 24-70 4-7 56.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Am-Clearcreek 15 10 19 20 64

Teays Valley 8 15 14 19 56

Westfall 48,

Paint Valley 47

Westfall opened the new year on Friday as it left the old one — on a winning note — with a 48-47 Scioto Valley Conference decision over host Paint Valley.

Jay Wyman led the way with 20 points, Luke Blackburn had 12 and Casey Cline added eight for the Mustangs (5-5, 2-3), who continue conference play today at Huntington.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

