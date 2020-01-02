Schedule
Friday
High School Boys Basketball
McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.
Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Women's Basketball
Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Basketball
Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
New Hope at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.
Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball
Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women's Basketball
Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Wrestling
Zane Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Circleville 68,
Westfall 25
WESTFALL — Lindsey 1-1-3, Farmer 2-0-5, Mullins 1-0-3, Henry 1-0-2, Walters 1-0-2, Dudgeon 2-2-6, Patete 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Farmer and Mullins. Total — 9-46 5-10 25.
CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-1-4, Blakeman 2-2-6, Bircher 3-0-8, Davis 4-3-11, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 3-0-6, Captain 5-2-14, Gearhart 1-0-2, McConnell 6-2-14. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), Captain (2), Perini and Gray. Total — 26-50 10-15 68.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Westfall;9;2;2;12;25
Circleville;17;23;19;9;68
Amanda-Clearcreek 49,
Westfall 26
MADISON-PLAINS — Powell 0-1-1, Owens 4-0-8, Davis 1-2-5, Fetherolf 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Davis. Total — 10 5-13 26.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-2-11, Hyme 2-0-6, Johnson 3-1-7, Connell 2-3-7, Bowers 2-3-9, Butterbaugh 3-2-9. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme (2), Bowers (2) and Butterbaugh. Total — 15 11-15 49.
Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F
Madison-Plains;7;10;6;3;26
Am.-Clearcreek;13;13;9;14;68