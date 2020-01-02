Schedule

Friday

High School Boys Basketball

McClain at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tree of Life at New Hope, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville, Westfall, Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm Invitational, 10 a.m.

Teays Valley at Groveport Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Women's Basketball

Ohio Christian at Lourdes, 1 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Basketball

Logan Elm at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

New Hope at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Westfall at Huntington, 6:15 p.m.

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.

College Women's Basketball

Alice Lloyd at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Wrestling

Zane Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Circleville 68,

Westfall 25

WESTFALL — Lindsey 1-1-3, Farmer 2-0-5, Mullins 1-0-3, Henry 1-0-2, Walters 1-0-2, Dudgeon 2-2-6, Patete 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Farmer and Mullins. Total — 9-46 5-10 25.

CIRCLEVILLE — Perini 1-1-4, Blakeman 2-2-6, Bircher 3-0-8, Davis 4-3-11, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 3-0-6, Captain 5-2-14, Gearhart 1-0-2, McConnell 6-2-14. Three-point goals — Bircher (2), Captain (2), Perini and Gray. Total — 26-50 10-15 68.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Westfall;9;2;2;12;25

Circleville;17;23;19;9;68

Amanda-Clearcreek 49,

Westfall 26

MADISON-PLAINS — Powell 0-1-1, Owens 4-0-8, Davis 1-2-5, Fetherolf 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Davis. Total — 10 5-13 26.

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 3-2-11, Hyme 2-0-6, Johnson 3-1-7, Connell 2-3-7, Bowers 2-3-9, Butterbaugh 3-2-9. Three-point goals — Guiler (3), Hyme (2), Bowers (2) and Butterbaugh. Total — 15 11-15 49.

Quarter scores;1;2;3;4;F

Madison-Plains;7;10;6;3;26

Am.-Clearcreek;13;13;9;14;68

sports@circlevilleherald.com

