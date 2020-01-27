Schedule
Wednesday
High School Boys Basketball
Westfall at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
London at Westfall, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School Girls Basketball
Huntington at Westfall, 6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Logan Elm at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Scoring
Player/School G Pts. Avg.
Isaac Ward, LE 16 272 17.0
Evan Justice, CV 14 230 14.4
Gabe Chaflin, LE 16 228 14.3
Simon McAllister, NH 16 214 13.4
Jay Wyman, WF 17 218 12.8
Riley Gibson, CV 14 205 12.8
Clayton Knox, TV 14 177 12.6
Tyler Cavanaugh, NH 11 120 10.9
Holden Roese, NH 16 170 10.6
Adam Benschoter, TV 11 117 10.6
Luke Blackburn, WF 16 165 10.3
Donovan Geddis, NH 16 158 9.9
Jason Sailor, LE 16 149 9.3
Camden Primmer, TV 14 129 9.2
Caleb Heidish, NH 16 138 8.6
Garrett Meddock, TV 14 113 8.1
Craig Fleck, CV 14 124 7.8
Riely Weiss, TV 14 106 7.6
Jeremy Wietelmann, LE 16 118 7.4
Hayden Lemaster, WF 17 123 7.2
Trey Purdon, TV 14 96 6.9
Rebounds
Player/School G Rebs. Avg.
Luke Blackburn, WF 16 143 8.9
Simon McAllister, NH 16 133 8.3
Donovan Geddis, NH 16 115 7.2
Trey Purdon, TV 14 100 7.1
Riley Gibson, CV 16 101 6.3
Riely Weiss, TV 14 61 4.4
Gabe Chalfin, LE 16 69 4.3
Evan Justice, CV 16 69 4.3
Adam Benschoter, TV 11 47 4.3
Assists
Player/School G Sts. Avg.
Tyler Cavanaugh, NH 11 45 4.1
Riely Weiss, TV 14 47 3.4
Holden Roese, NH 16 48 3.0
Fairfield Union 78,
Circleville 43
CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 8-2-22, Moore 2-0-4, Bell 3-1-7, Fleck 2-0-5, Crabtee 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Gibson (4), Fleck and Crabtree. Total — 17 3-5 43.
FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 8-0-18, Magill 4-0-11, Bean 8-1-20, Bernard 2-0-4, Morgan 1-0-2, T. Harrah 1-0-2, H. Harrah 7-0-14, Rowles 1-0-3, Moll 2-0-4. Three-point goals —Bean (3), Magill (3), Poston (2) and Rowles. Total — 34 1-6 78.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 12 11 12 8 43
Fairfield Union 22 21 19 16 78
Logan Elm 72,
Washington C.H. 29
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Moats 2-1-5, Lotz 2-1-6, Brown 1-0-2, Lemaster 4-7-16. Three-point goals — Lotz. Total — 9-33 9-15 29.
LOGAN ELM — Kellough 1-0-3, Wietelmann 2-0-5, Baldwin 3-0-8, Baker 0-2-2, Ward 4-3-11, Sailor 5-1-11, Smith 2-0-4, Chalfin 8-1-17, Harrington 1-0-2, Harden 2-0-4, Holbert 1-0-3, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Kellough, Wietelmann, Holbert and Baldwin (2). Total — 30-65 7-10 72.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Wash. C.H. 4 10 10 5 29
Logan Elm 18 12 25 17 72
Teays Valley 68,
Central Crossing 59
CENTRAL CROSSING — Reed 4-0-8, Green 2-0-5, Ronevich 1-1-4, Miller 9-6-24, Coles 5-1-12, Needham 2-0-4, Garcia 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Green, Ronevich and Coles. Total — 24 8-12 59.
TEAYS VALLEY — Purdon 3-1-7, Meddock 4-4-16, Sauerbrun 2-3-8, Weiss 0-2-2, Knox 7-1-18, Burgett 3-0-6, Primmer 5-0-11. Three-point goals — Meddock (4), Knox (3), Sauerbrun and Primmer. Total — 24 11-15 68.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Central Crossing 11 11 15 22 59
Teays Valley 17 17 15 17 68
High School Girls Basketball
AP Division II State Poll
1. Circleville (12) 19-0 151
2. Napoleon (1) 17-0 131
3. Bellevue (2) 16-0 130
4. Warren - 17-1 94
5. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80
6. Sheridan - 16-2 71
7. Jonathan Alder - 15-2 58
8. Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47
9. Toledo Rogers - 11-4 37
10. Tri-Valley - 14-3 22
Others receiving 12 or more points. 11. Poland Seminary and Shelby, 18
Circleville 51,
Liberty Union 22
CIRCLEVILLE — Bircher 4-0-9, Davis 6-1-13, Gray 1-0-3, Kendrick 3-0-6, Captain 2-0-4, McConnell 5-6-16. Three-point goals — Bircher and Gray. Total — 21 7-9 51.
LIBERTY UNION — Keiffer 1-0-2, Riddle 2-4-8, Roach 1-0-2, McClaskey 3-0-6, Berlekamp 1-1-3, Powers 0-1-1. Total — 8 6-10 22
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Circleville 14 17 13 7 51
Liberty Union 2 6 6 8 22
Logan Elm 35,
Amanda-Clearcreek 25
LOGAN ELM — Hatter 5-5-16, Hardin 2-0-5, Griffith 7-0-14. Three-point goals — Hatter, Hardin. Total — 14-29 5-5 35.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK — Guiler 0-3-3, Hyme 1-1-4, Johnson 1-0-2, Connell 3-0-6, Snider 4-0-10. Three-point goals — Hyme, Snider (2). Total — 9-41 4-5 25.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Logan Elm 6 9 10 10 35
Am.-Clearcreek 3 9 5 8 25
Bloom-Carroll 46,
Teays Valley 41
TEAYS VALLEY — Brown 2-0-4, Foster 1-0-3, Horsley 5-0-14, Allison 1-0-3, Bush 3-4-12, Deweese 2-0-5. Three-point goals — Horsley (4), Bush (2), Deweese, Allison and Foster. Total — 14-4-41.
BLOOM-CARROLL — Mason 5-6-16, Bradbury 3-2-11, Powers 1-0-2, Bryant 1-0-2, Pittman 1-0-3, Shaw 4-4-12. Three-point goals — Bradbury (3) and Pittman. Total — 15-12-46.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 11 8 8 14 41
Bloom-Carroll 8 17 11 10 46
Westfall 63,
Paint Valley 59