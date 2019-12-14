Schedule

Saturday

High School Boys Basketball

Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.

Vineyard at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Circleville at Madison-Plains, 9 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 9:30 a.m.

College Men’s Basketball

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tuesday

High School Boys Basketball

Circleville at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Berne Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Ohio Christian at Great Lakes Christian, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Bloom-Carroll 71,

Logan Elm 67

BLOOM-CARROLL — Kuhns 8-5-23, Wisecarver 3-0-8, Dozer 3-12-18, Luckhaupt 1-0-2, Rose 2-4-8, Williams 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Kuhns (2) and Wisecarver (2). Total — 22-47 23-30 71.

LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-1-7, Ward 11-8-33, Sailor 6-2-18, Smith 0-2-2, Chalfin 2-0-5, Harrington 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Sailor (4), Ward (3), Wietelmann (2) and Chalfin. Total — 22-54 13-14 67.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F

Bloom-Carroll 16 8 14 19 14 71

Logan Elm 15 13 11 18 10 67

Fairfield Union 52,

Circleville 39

FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 7-0-17, Magill 1-0-2, Bean 3-1-8, Bernard 0-2-2, Qualls 1-0-3, Moll 4-0-8, Harrah 6-0-12. Three-point goals — Poston (3), Bean, Qualls. Total — 22-39 3-4 52.

CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 3-1-10, Justice 6-3-19, Parr 1-0-2, Bell 2-0-4, Fleck 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Gibson (3), Justice (4). Total — 14-48 4-9 39.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Fairfield Union 13 12 15 12 52

Circleville 11 10 10 8 39

Teays Valley 82,

Liberty Union 80

TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 8-4-25, Meddock 5-0-14, Weiss 3-4-11, Purdon 5-0-10, Knox 3-2-9, Primmer 3-1-7, Burgett 2-0-4, Weiler 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Benschoter (5), Meddock (4), Weiss and Knox. Total — 30 11-12 82.

LIBERTY UNION — Berlekamp 8-4-24, Riddle 8-3-19, Ison 6-4-17, Boggs 2-4-8, Brown 1-3-5, Warner 1-2-5, Basso 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Berlekamp (4), Warner and Ison. Total — 27 20-27 80.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Teays Valley 23 18 22 19 82

Liberty Union 18 18 15 29 80

Amanda-Clearcreek 57,

Hamilton Township 46

Piketon 52,

Westfall 39

PIKETON — Gullion 5-2-13, Fuller 5-2-17, Potts 2-0-4, Chandler 2-1-5, Swayne 3-3-9, Harris 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Fuller (5) and Gullion. Total — 18-10-52.

WESTFALL — Wyman 2-1-5, Lemaster 4-0-10, Spohn 2-0-6, Cline 2-0-6, Blackburn 4-4-12. Three-point goals — Lemaster (2), Spohn (2) and Cline (2). Total — 14-5-39.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Piketon 16 8 8 20 52

Westfall 5 16 7 11 39

New Hope 53,

Calvary Christian 48

NEW HOPE — Cavanaugh 2-2-7, Heidish 6-6-23, Roese 3-2-9, Mullins 1-0-3, Geddis 2-0-4, McAllister 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Heidish (5), Roese, Mullins and Cavanaugh. Total — 17 11-16 53.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Calvary 9 9 14 16 48

New Hope 5 7 19 22 53

High School Girls Basketball

Calvary Christian 40,

New Hope 39

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — Carter 9-2-24, R. Boy 3-1-9, M. Boy 1-0-2, Patton 1-0-3, Young 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Carter (4), R. Boy (2) and Patton. Total — 15 3-6 40.

NEW HOPE — Conrad 2-0-4, Leist 2-0-6, McCallister 2-1-5, Mitchell 1-1-3, Highfield 3-0-9, Pruitt 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Highfield (3) and Leist (2). Total — 15 4-9 39.

Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F

Calvary 13 8 7 12 40

New Hope 20 5 4 10 39

sports@circlevilleherald.com

