Schedule
Saturday
High School Boys Basketball
Adena at Westfall, 7:30 p.m.
Vineyard at New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Union at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Circleville at Madison-Plains, 9 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Washington C.H., 9:30 a.m.
College Men’s Basketball
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
IU-East at Ohio Christian, 1 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Teays Valley at Olentangy Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tuesday
High School Boys Basketball
Circleville at Teays Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Hamilton Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Paint Valley at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Berne Union at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Ohio Christian at Great Lakes Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Bloom-Carroll 71,
Logan Elm 67
BLOOM-CARROLL — Kuhns 8-5-23, Wisecarver 3-0-8, Dozer 3-12-18, Luckhaupt 1-0-2, Rose 2-4-8, Williams 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Kuhns (2) and Wisecarver (2). Total — 22-47 23-30 71.
LOGAN ELM — Wietelmann 2-1-7, Ward 11-8-33, Sailor 6-2-18, Smith 0-2-2, Chalfin 2-0-5, Harrington 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Sailor (4), Ward (3), Wietelmann (2) and Chalfin. Total — 22-54 13-14 67.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 OT F
Bloom-Carroll 16 8 14 19 14 71
Logan Elm 15 13 11 18 10 67
Fairfield Union 52,
Circleville 39
FAIRFIELD UNION — Poston 7-0-17, Magill 1-0-2, Bean 3-1-8, Bernard 0-2-2, Qualls 1-0-3, Moll 4-0-8, Harrah 6-0-12. Three-point goals — Poston (3), Bean, Qualls. Total — 22-39 3-4 52.
CIRCLEVILLE — Gibson 3-1-10, Justice 6-3-19, Parr 1-0-2, Bell 2-0-4, Fleck 2-0-4. Three-point goals — Gibson (3), Justice (4). Total — 14-48 4-9 39.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Fairfield Union 13 12 15 12 52
Circleville 11 10 10 8 39
Teays Valley 82,
Liberty Union 80
TEAYS VALLEY — Benschoter 8-4-25, Meddock 5-0-14, Weiss 3-4-11, Purdon 5-0-10, Knox 3-2-9, Primmer 3-1-7, Burgett 2-0-4, Weiler 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Benschoter (5), Meddock (4), Weiss and Knox. Total — 30 11-12 82.
LIBERTY UNION — Berlekamp 8-4-24, Riddle 8-3-19, Ison 6-4-17, Boggs 2-4-8, Brown 1-3-5, Warner 1-2-5, Basso 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Berlekamp (4), Warner and Ison. Total — 27 20-27 80.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Teays Valley 23 18 22 19 82
Liberty Union 18 18 15 29 80
Amanda-Clearcreek 57,
Hamilton Township 46
Piketon 52,
Westfall 39
PIKETON — Gullion 5-2-13, Fuller 5-2-17, Potts 2-0-4, Chandler 2-1-5, Swayne 3-3-9, Harris 1-2-4. Three-point goals — Fuller (5) and Gullion. Total — 18-10-52.
WESTFALL — Wyman 2-1-5, Lemaster 4-0-10, Spohn 2-0-6, Cline 2-0-6, Blackburn 4-4-12. Three-point goals — Lemaster (2), Spohn (2) and Cline (2). Total — 14-5-39.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Piketon 16 8 8 20 52
Westfall 5 16 7 11 39
New Hope 53,
Calvary Christian 48
NEW HOPE — Cavanaugh 2-2-7, Heidish 6-6-23, Roese 3-2-9, Mullins 1-0-3, Geddis 2-0-4, McAllister 3-1-7. Three-point goals — Heidish (5), Roese, Mullins and Cavanaugh. Total — 17 11-16 53.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Calvary 9 9 14 16 48
New Hope 5 7 19 22 53
High School Girls Basketball
Calvary Christian 40,
New Hope 39
CALVARY CHRISTIAN — Carter 9-2-24, R. Boy 3-1-9, M. Boy 1-0-2, Patton 1-0-3, Young 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Carter (4), R. Boy (2) and Patton. Total — 15 3-6 40.
NEW HOPE — Conrad 2-0-4, Leist 2-0-6, McCallister 2-1-5, Mitchell 1-1-3, Highfield 3-0-9, Pruitt 5-2-12. Three-point goals — Highfield (3) and Leist (2). Total — 15 4-9 39.
Quarter scores 1 2 3 4 F
Calvary 13 8 7 12 40
New Hope 20 5 4 10 39