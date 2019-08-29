8/30 Miami Trace
9/6 Washington C.H.
9/13 at Westfall
9/20 Valley
9/27 at Bloom-Carroll
10/4 at Logan Elm
10/11 Amanda-Clearcreek
10/18 Teays Valley
10/25 at Hamilton Twp.
11/1 at Fairfield Union
—All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
unless otherwise noted.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
8/30 Miami Trace
9/6 Washington C.H.
9/13 at Westfall
9/20 Valley
9/27 at Bloom-Carroll
10/4 at Logan Elm
10/11 Amanda-Clearcreek
10/18 Teays Valley
10/25 at Hamilton Twp.
11/1 at Fairfield Union
—All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
unless otherwise noted.