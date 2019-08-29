8/30 Miami Trace

9/6 Washington C.H.

9/13 at Westfall

9/20 Valley

9/27 at Bloom-Carroll

10/4 at Logan Elm

10/11 Amanda-Clearcreek

10/18 Teays Valley

10/25 at Hamilton Twp.

11/1 at Fairfield Union

—All games kickoff at 7 p.m.

unless otherwise noted.

