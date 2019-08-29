8/30 Chillicothe

9/6 at Logan

9/13 at Canal

Winchester

9/20 Logan Elm

9/27 at Fairfield Union

10/4 Dunbar

10/11 Hamilton Twp.

10/18 at Circleville

10/25 Amanda-

Clearcreek

11/1 at Bloom-Carroll

—All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

