CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System has announced they’ll be furloughing approximately 500 people and making cuts that will impact about one-third of its workforce due to financial deficits related to the COVID-19 expenses and shutdowns.
Adena is implementing temporary furloughs of “non-clinical employees and other caregivers who are not providing direct frontline care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.” About one-third of the nearly 3,000 employees system-wide will be affected by the reductions.
“Adena, like many health systems or hospitals across the country, is managing through the ever-changing circumstances related to COVID-19,” Adena Health System President and CEO Jeff Graham stated. “As a result, organizations, like Adena, cannot sustain maintaining current spending without suffering serious long-term financial repercussions. Our projections show Adena will face a deficit of more than $50 million through 2020. Therefore, difficult decisions are needed while making reductions to cause the least disruption for our patients and frontline caregivers.”
According to a press release, some of the factors in the decision include — impact to operating revenues related to people staying home, the state’s order is to stop all elective surgeries and procedures and a drop in volume of emergency department hospital admissions, urgent care visits and normal hospital operations. COVID-19 related expenses, such as testing and additional steps to care for patients presenting with symptoms have also contributed to the matter.
“Adena has a responsibility to provide quality health care to the more than 400,000 people we are privileged to serve, living in our nine-county service region,” Graham mentioned. “Making sure Adena remains a strong and vibrant health care organization is needed to ensure we are here for our communities that depend on us in their time of need. Assuring Adena is here for our caregivers and our patients requires us making some difficult decisions.”
The good news is that Graham said the furloughs would be temporary and those who are furloughed will keep their insurance.
“This is a temporary furlough, not a layoff, meaning caregivers will be able to return to their current position and will keep their health benefits throughout the period in which they are on furlough,” Graham added. “Individuals are also eligible for unemployment compensation benefits through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Any employee impacted by a furlough during this time is not losing their job and they will return to Adena as quickly as we get through this pandemic and we stabilize as an organization. I want to be clear that Adena will maintain full support of our frontline positions and this will not impact those areas that provide direct patient care.”
Graham praised the employees for their work during the difficult time and beyond.
“I cannot begin to describe the pride and confidence I feel for every caregiver, and their contributions to the health and well-being of our patients, especially during this time,” Graham said. “The passion each Adena caregiver puts into their work, and the talents displayed — either through direct patient care or in contributions related to system operations — makes difficult decisions like those we are facing that much harder.”
Graham added he has optimism for the future, despite the challenges that face the health system today.
“I have sincere gratitude for our incredible caregivers, and from the outpouring of support by people in the communities we serve,” he concluded. “We are humbled by the response from our communities and thankful for the many prayers and expressions of appreciation for Adena’s health care heroes. Amongst all this uncertainly, we are focused on getting our caregivers, patients and communities through this crisis so that all emerge fit and ready to face the future together.”