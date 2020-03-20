CIRCLEVILLE— Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning the public of scams that have and could pop up related to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is not the only thing we have to protect ourselves against,” Yost said. “Thieves and crooks prey on fear and uncertainty. Ohioans need to inoculate themselves against an outbreak of scams with knowledge and good practices.”
Yost outlined several tips in order for people to ensure they’re not being scammed. Those tips include watching out for emails from people claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other expert sources with special advice or information, to ignore online advertisements promoting cures, to research crowd funding and nonprofit organizations, never let strangers who are going door to door offering tests or temperature readings and to be aware of attempts to phish personal, financial and medical information and when online avoid clicking on unknown links or popups.
“When in doubt, do not share,” Yost said. “If the source claims to be your bank or a government agency, confirm they are legitimate by calling the organization at a phone number you have verified.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff urged residents to use caution when talking with people who call from numbers they don’t recognize.
“It’s unfortunate that people take advantage of others when a crisis occurs,” Radcliff said. “People need to continue to use good judgment and don’t let anyone strange in your house. People will definitely take advantage of a crisis and try to compromise people’s information and compromise their judgment by praying on their fear.”
Radcliff, echoing the advice of Yost, said the CDC won’t call you to tell you things and any information would likely come directly from the health department.
“The CDC isn’t going to call your house,” Radcliff commented. “It’s almost like the IRS scams where they call you and scare you and try to make you pay for things.”
Radcliff said when in doubt, residents should independently look up contact information for that agency or call Pickaway County Public Health or his office to verify it.
“Step back and think about things before you do anything,” he added. “If you have a gut feeling about something that doesn’t feel right, then don’t do it.”
The Attorney General’s office is asking consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515. Contact Pickaway County Public Health at 740-477-9667 or the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.