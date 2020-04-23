CIRCLEVILLE — Even though they’re not able to meet in person, a local Boy Scout Troop and its members are still working towards their goals.
The boys of Troop 52, based out of and sponsored by the Community United Methodist Church, meet weekly via Zoom and hold their meeting similarly to what they did prior to the stay-at-home order. The boys range in age from 11 to 17.
Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Issac Williams, 13, said they’ve not held their meetings like this previously.
“We start the meetings the same way, we end them the same way,” Williams mentioned. “It’s basically the same meeting, we’re just not together in person.”
The meetings are youth-led and begin with the Scout oath, and the Pledge of Allegiance. The scouts then hear from their peer leadership and scoutmaster before working on various scout skills, such as fire making or knots, before doing a physical activity; and they close out the meeting with a prayer.
Charles Fraska, a former assistant scoutmaster and current member of the scouting committee for Troop 52, explained they still do the meetings in the same spirit, even if they’re done digitally.
“The program hasn’t changed, it’s still all youth-led,” he told The Circleville Herald. “The adults don’t get too involved in it. We’re trying to develop youth leadership.”
Fraska said they wanted to keep the boys engaged so they don’t lose interest.
“We wanted to keep the boys involved and working on their requirements,” he added. “If you don’t do that, there’s a risk they might be lost when this thing is over in however long — two months, three months, six months. You need to keep them involved in the sills and merit badges so they can advance.”
According to Fraska, the boys are currently working on their Citizenship in the Nation Merit Badge, which is a requirement for the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
“The boys learn about our country, write letters to elected officials and it teaches them about being good citizens,” Fraska stated. “They hope to have all the requirements done in about three weeks so all the boys in the troop can have it signed off on.”
Fraska, citing time requirements in which a boy must have a certain rank for a certain period of time, said the boys still have to work on their skills if they want to achieve their Eagle Scout.
“The clock still ticks, even during the pandemic,” he noted. “For one of the scouts, this is the last thing he needs for his Eagle. He only has his Eagle project left.”