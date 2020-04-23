CIRCLEVILLE — On April 22, 2020 at 6 p.m., the Circleville Police Department was called in to serve an arrest warrant on Leslie Brown.
Brown threatened to shoot a person in the face and has made threats toward Circleville police officers in the past to kill them.
Due to the violent nature of his threats toward police officers and the individual he threatened to kill, the Circleville Police Department requested multiple different agencies to assist them in serving the arrest warrant on Leslie Brown.
The arrest warrant was served at 335 Hillcrest Drive at 6:55 p.m. and Leslie was taken into custody without incident.