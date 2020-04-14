CIRCLEVILLE — With several closures hitting large and small areas all over the state of Ohio, the Circleville Downtown Business Association (DBA) published a list letting locals know where they can shop during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Circleville DBA stated that even with a multitude of businesses closed, some are still providing external services with retail stores moving to online outlets for purchasing.
Scioto Valley Coffee is providing drive-thru and shipping of their products. Watt Street Tavern is also doing drive-thru services.
Maggie and Me, Richies New York Corner Deli, Rosena’s Treasures, is operating with curbside pickup services. Creative Chaos can either deliver or do curbside pick up.
Ink My Logo, Christopher’s Boutique and Manchester Hill Winery have set up a system where customers can order online.
We The People Clothing Co., Circleville Nutrition and Uniquely Yours is doing preorders and will schedule times for customers to pick up items.
White Rabbit is also doing call in orders and scheduling pickups for customers.
Rhoads Garden Center and Sutherlands are open for walkins.
Locals can like and follow the Circleville DBA for continual updates to its list of open businesses.