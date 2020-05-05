CIRCLEVILLE — In addition to Westfall's announcement of their graduation plans last week, Teays Valley, Logan Elm and Circleville have announced plans to honor the 2020 graduating class.
Circleville is starting a few new traditions, including a curbside senior breakfast at the high school on May 18 at 10 a.m. and displaying six-foot tall banners with senior photos, which they’re calling their driving yearbook display. They’ve also scheduled a graduation day parade for 4 p.m. on May 22, prior to the online commencement ceremony.
Graduation will take place at 7 p.m. on May 22 with an online ceremony. The day before, the district will host families for photos in small groups for pictures after receiving guidance from local health officials. Details on scheduling have yet to be announced, but will in the coming days.
On May 20 at 7 p.m. Circleville will host a live online event, their Night of Excellence will be broadcasted live on their YouTube channel and the link will be available the day of on the district’s website — circlevillecityschools.org.
Circleville High School Principal Chris Thornsley addressed the class of 2020 in an open letter to students. In that letter, he brought up how since March 12, staff and students have rallied to the challenge.
“As the weeks have passed, not a day goes by that I do not think about that day and the implications for us as a school, as a society and as a country," Thornsley mentioned. "For safety reasons, we are all adjusting to what has become ‘the new normal’ with state and federal social distancing procedures in place. With that said, our students, staff and particularly our senior class have rallied like they have done time and time again, to keep learning alive during this time and for that I am entirely proud.”
Thornsley told how he was proud to be the principal for all four years of the 2020 graduating class.
“I am so incredibly proud to have been your principal over the past four years and am excited to commission the 162nd graduating class of Circleville High School in the coming weeks," he added. "I know you are bound for great things once you leave here and I want you to know that I am here now and will always be here to help you in your future endeavors. These past six weeks have been challenging, but I know we will get through this together stronger than ever. Proud to be a Tiger.”
Logan Elm will hold their graduation ceremony May 17 at 1 p.m., and like the other schools in the district, students will be given a time slot to report for their diploma presentation.
Students must report to the ticket booth 10 minutes before their time slot and they may be accompanied by up to five family members.
Students and families should park in the large lot beside McDowell Gym and markers will keep families 15 feet apart.
Logan Elm has contracted with Storied Rivals to create a video production of the event and plan to release the video on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. on the school’s website, www.loganelm.org.
Nate Smith, Logan Elm High School principal, said they’ll have their senior awards ceremony virtually on May 18, and a schedule for that will soon be fourth coming.
Smith said he’ll address the 2020 senior class in the video but did also have a message for them ahead of graduation.
“Some of the best lessons in life are learned through some of the most difficult times,” Smith stated. “Many people around the world have experienced hardship during this epidemic through loss of employment and loved ones. This spring has been difficult for your class, however, this is one graduating class that no one will forget. No matter what happens, always do the right thing. Be a good citizen, respect everyone, do your job, listen and learn and always 'Be a Brave.'"
Smith called the class of 2020 a great class of seniors.
“We have talked over the years about dealing with adversity and holding true to our 'Be a Brave' motto,” he added. “I expected nothing less with this group of kids. They are great and we will miss them tremendously.”
Teays Valley will hold their graduation on Friday May 22 at 10 a.m. Each graduate will be given a time to arrive and their diploma will be awarded. The district is allowing a maximum of one car and four family members for each graduate due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order and expectations from the local health department.
A photographer will be on site to take a picture of the graduate with their family and a videographer will film each student receiving their diploma, a recoding of which will be posted for family, friends and the community to view at a later date.
On May 20 at 7 p.m., the same time as Circleville, Teays Valley High School will host their annual Senior Awards Ceremony. This ceremony will be a virtual one and will be shared through the Teays Valley High School homepage. Seniors who receive their awards will receive them at graduation practice on Tuesday, May 19.
On May 19, seniors must turn in Chromebooks and accessories, text books, library books and ensure that all school fees are paid and any items inside their lockers are returned to them.
At 6:30 p.m., a parade for the seniors will take place that will follow the Fourth of July parade route. The school is asking that family members be in the car with their seniors and students are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns. The parade will begin at the high school and end in the park. Students will receive a ticket permitting their car to the lot during graduation practice.
John Keel, principal of Teays Valley High School, shared a letter with the Teays Valley community addressed to the class of 2020.
“I witnessed all of you flourish in your own way,” Keel commented. “Individual goals drove you, friendships bonded you and the passion of wearing the blue and gold developed into a collective approach toward greatness. Collaborative efforts in the classroom and performance arenas created the atmosphere that our teachers, coaches and underclassmen embraced.”
Keel shared that this year started with sadness, following the deaths of two classmates, but that they gained a stronger sense of community and togetherness from that.
“Your character and compassion prevailed,” Keel wrote.
Once again Keel said that their character and compassion prevailed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down school and took the last part of their senior year from them.
“No one wanted or expected your senior year to end with the physical shut down of our building,” Keel stated. “The loss of hallway discussions, cafeteria conversations and classroom experiences were compounded by the cancellation of spring sports, concerts and other cherished end-of-the-year events. These setbacks could have broken your Viking spirit, but again, your character and compassion have prevailed.”
Keel said it was easy to be proud and excited for people who are successful during the easy times and that he could not be more proud of the class of 2020.
“I need you to know I could not be more proud of all of you and how you have overcome personal and collective challenges as a class,” he said. “You have clearly demonstrated to me that your individual talents and skills have been strengthened because of your grit, your passion and your sense of community. Thank you for the opportunity to serve such a fantastic group of young men and women. You will move forward and accomplish great things.”
In a letter to the 2020 graduating class and their families, Westfall High School Principal Billy Dennis laid out the plans or this year’s ceremonies.
“We are aware of the statements made by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in his daily press conference regarding social distancing and graduation ceremonies,” Dennis stated. “However, the district has evaluated a number of factors in arriving at this decision, and we feel conducting our ceremony in the manner outlined is the most socially responsible while honoring our graduates. The faculty, staff and entire Westfall community would like to offer our best wishes to the Class of 2020.”
The plan for this year is a modified graduation ceremony, which will include an in-person diploma presentation combined with a professional video project that will include all of the elements of a traditional graduation. Families will be given a specific date and time between May 13 and May 15 to arrive at the school.
Then, on May 29, graduates are going to be asked to line up in their cars on Randle Road, south of Westfall Middle School, at 7 p.m. to take part in a parade that will take them through the school property, passing staff and community members.
“We will be encouraging graduates to wear their caps and gowns and to decorate their cars,” Dennis mentioned.
“The school staff and community members will also be asked to decorate their cars, make signs and make a lot of noise in order to create a memorable send off for the class of 2020.”
Once given their slot, families will enter the rear of the school at the end of the band hallway and then enter the auditorium. The graduate will then have their name read and cross the stage to “pomp and circumstance” while families are able to watch the graduate cross the stage and receive their diploma from Dennis.
Dennis said in his letter that families would be limited to five people in addition to their graduate.
“The graduate will then be recorded shifting their tassel, tossing their cap and then exiting the auditorium with their family through the side stage door,” Dennis added.
The videos will then be complied through a partnership the school has with LIVE! Technologies to produce the video. Students will also have a chance to watch the video at 8 p.m. following the parade on May 29.
“LIVE! Will be onsite to capture each graduate receiving their diploma,” Dennis said. “We will also be scheduling appointments for all of our normal graduation speakers to be recorded delivering their addresses. They will take that footage and combine it with our senior spotlights, along with video and still shots collected from around the school. LIVE! will then edit the footage into a professional production which will be streamed on May 29 and a copy of the final video will also be given to each graduate.”