Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 51F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.