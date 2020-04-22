CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School upperclassmen are going to get their prom. It’s just going to be done digitally.
Circleville City Schools announced this week that from 4 p.m. to midnight, they’ll host a digital prom for students on social media, giving them a chance to dress up, take photos and send in videos of them dancing in their attire from home.
“We’re devastated for our students, especially our seniors, as they bear the ramifications of the situation that continues to unfold,” Superintendent Jonathan Davis stated. “Doing their prom digitally in this capacity is the safest way for our students to celebrate and still have their essential social event and school moment.”
Davis explained that the event will take place this week, during the original date of their prom, which was canceled due to the Stay at Home order, social distancing and mass gathering bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision yesterday to close the schools for the remainder of the year, we had to make some tough decisions that are by no means easy and we do not take lightly,” Davis added. “We continue to stay in touch with our local health officials and we want to make sure that we’re making the most of our time, especially for kids leaving over the summer to join the military, for jobs, college or other commitments. We want to take this opportunity to do the best we can in this moment and provide for a social staple of their high school career.
“Believe me, we all wish we could organize and have mass gatherings,” Davis continued. “But, we don’t want to present an unrealistic expectation that we can’t uphold and have kids miss out on this event entirely. We want them to have this experience and we’re doing everything we can to help them have an incredible experience at home.”
While the decision isn’t what many wanted, an in-person prom, the district is working to make the most of it. They’ve purchased a Snapchat geotag for the evening and have created frames for photos among other technological ideas to make the prom the best possible one.
“We’re looking into creating a Spotify playlist of sorts for students to play at home,” Evan Debo, district communications director, mentioned. “We’ll be using the hashtag “#CHSprom20” to tag the event. Kids will have a digital picture frame to go with their photos. We thought there’s no better way to do this.”
Debo added tat while the district does have a significant digital presence and they work to keep up on social media trends to better reach the community, having a digital prom is uncharted waters.
“I think this is a good opportunity for us to engage our kids and our community in the way we know how,” he concluded. “Particularly with Twitter and Facebook, our staff is engaging students where they’re at. Some of our staff have even done TikTok videos. This is something we’ve been doing for three or four years.”