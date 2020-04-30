COMMERCIAL POINT — The clock is now ticking for the charter process for the Village of Commercial Point.
The Commercial Point Charter question has passed with 146 votes for yes and 61 votes for no. This first vote is asking whether or not to establish a charter commission. The commission is to meet to draft a charter, and once the charter is drafted, residents are to be able to vote on that final document in a simple yes or no vote.
The charter committee members will have one year to construct and propose a charter for voters to consider. The charter will serve as a constitution for the village and could change how the city government is structured, depending on how it is drafted.
Commercial Point Mayor Allen Goldhardt said the measure was taken up to prepare for the future when Commercial Point could likely reach city status, as early as 2030.
“When we get city status, we’ll be better off if we have a charter in place,” Goldhardt stated. “It’s based on the census and we won’t be a city this year, but next time, in 2030, there’s a very good possibility. We want to get ahead of the ball and get the legwork done and in place.”
Goldhardt mentioned he feels like the village doesn’t want to make any major changes to how their local government is operated.
“If we get a charter in place once we go from village to city status, everything keeps flowing the way it was,” he told The Circleville Herald. “As a statutory village, if we go to city status, it will be like all of a sudden — overnight, all the rules that we were governed by change and we’re trying to get ahead of that to make for a smooth transition 10 years down the road.”
Goldhardt said the village has a new solicitor starting May 1 and that he plans to schedule a meeting between the newly-elected members of the charter committee and the solicitor ahead of their first meeting to discuss the charter document. He said the village will notify residents of the first drafting meeting and keep them informed.
“I’m going to reach out to all the members of the commission and schedule a meeting with them and our new solicitor to get everyone on board,” he added. “We want to keep everyone in the village in the loop because we think there’s a lot of people that don’t know exactly what the charter is.”
The results of the election are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections next month. There are 146 provisional ballots still remaining in addition to any ballots still traveling through the mail. Those ballots have 10 days to be received by the board of elections office.