ASHVILLE — With the recent news of COVID-19 having strong impacts on local communities and businesses, one group is still promoting teamwork and thoughtfulness as it encourages local residents to a “leave what you can, take what you need” community cupboard system.
According to Community Cupboards of Pickaway County member Heather Foll, the cupboard program was started in 2019 as a part of the One Book, One Community Kindness Project. In January of that year, the Pickaway County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, with support from the Pickaway County Library and Pickaway County Community Foundation, chose the book “Wonder” by RJ Palacio as the community book to be read.
“In doing this, we decided that we wanted to pursue an ongoing community kindness project, which included group discussions about inclusion in our community and the workplace, pay it forward cards and the community cupboards,” Foll told The Circleville Herald.
There are currently 12 community cupboards scattered throughout the land of Pickaway County. In other metropolitan areas such as New York City, things like bookshelves are scattered the same around every corner adding to the inclusive nature of a particular neighborhood.
All 12 locations can be viewed under the community cupboards of Pickaway County Facebook page in the about section. All locations for each cupboard are as follows.
Pickaway County YMCA (440 Nicholas Drive), Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities (200 East High Street), Pickaway Senior Center (2105 Chickasaw Drive), Studio One Music Center (250 East Franklin Street), Community Methodist Church of Circleville (120 North Pickaway Street), Circleville Community Mission (144 Lowery Lane), Pickaway County Library (1160 North Court Street in Circleville), Pickaway County Visitors Center (325 West Main Street in Circleville), Circleville Good Shepherd Church (310 East Main Street), Emmett Chapel (318 Tarlton Road in Circleville), South Bloomfield Elementary School (194 Dowler Drive in South Bloomfield) and the Pickaway County Library (51 Long Street in Ashville).
Since COVID-19 has closed many stores, restaurants and other types of small local businesses, the community cupboards have not made any changes to how it is operating, according to Foll. All cupboards are placed in outside locations and they can be accessed by anyone at any time.
“Anyone can become involved with the cupboards by helping to keep them stocked with items that I will list below,” Foll stated.
If a business, organization, church or any individuals have any interest in building or placing a cupboard somewhere, they can contact the volunteer group at commcupboards@gmail.com, or they can call Foll at 740-248-8555.
With warmer weather quickly coming in the spring season, some items have been restricted due to limiting the amount of spoilage with some items. Foll stated that items such as powdered milk, cereal, instant oatmeal, pancake mix, rice, sugar, vanilla wafers/animal crackers, cups of soup or dry soup, ramen noodles, boxed mac and cheese, crackers/rice cakes, dry beans, nuts/seeds, dried fruits, jello mix, meat jerky, pasta, peanut butter powder, coffee or tea, hard candy, bagged pet food, shampoo, bar soap, diapers, powdered baby formula, feminine products, toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet tissue are good for donating as they can resist spoilage.
Foll also emphasized that those donating should check the expiration date of certain items before placing them inside one of the cupboards.
The Community Cupboards of Pickaway County are just one of several places in the area that locals can visit to get something they may need. Through all the work, Foll stated that Sue Davidson and Ken Tennant were instrumental in building up the community program.
“Ken and Sue have been a vital part in organizing and making these cupboards known in our community,” Foll stated. “The time and work they volunteer is greatly appreciated.”