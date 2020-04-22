ASHVILLE — Even though the school year ended in-person teaching early and went to remote learning, some students are finding new and interesting ways to continue their education.
Foreign language students at Teays Valley High School have taken to writing messages and responding to them around Ashville’s communities.
Lindsey Spradlin, German teacher, said she was working remotely and missing the interactions with her students when she decided to pick up the chalk.
“I don’t think any of us were really prepared to not see each other again when we received the notice after school on March 12,” Spradlin mentioned. “I knew that many students lived around my neighborhood and I thought I could be a fun surprise if they found German messages while out on their walks.”
Spradlin told The Circleville Herald that she wrote messages to the students and even included some of her popular phrases she uses during her lesson plans.
“I wrote quotes from class this year, such as German song lyrics we used in class and lines of a poem we recited that I knew the students would recognize,” she commented. “I wanted it to remind the students of our classroom environment and let them know we can still be connected this way too.”
Spradlin explained that parents, including Lauren Cassell, told her their children recognized the messages right away.
“Of course the students and I are connect through our online learning right now, but that can feel so distant,” Spradlin added. “The sidewalk messages are a reminder that we are actually still close by.”
Cassell has two children, her son, Riley Peters, a junior, and daughter, Kyra Peters, a freshman, are both German students. Riley is in his third year while Kyra is in her first.
“We take walks in our community around the ponds,” Cassell said of her family. “I didn’t want their skills to die, and if my kids are out of practice, they’re going to lose a lot of what they’ve learned. This promotes walking exercise and practicing the language. It encourages exercise because you have to walk the whole trail to find all the messages. You never know where they’ll be written.”
Cassell explained she gave both her students chalk and they began to write messages and she later connected with Spradlin via Facebook to share their experience.
“[Spradlin] would go leave some and then tell me,” she mentioned. “Some of them are questions, some are statements and her and my kids go back and forth. This is a fantastic because this promotes a sense of community without doing any group activity because of the state we’re in.”
Shannon Maynard, another parent, has her son, Jordan Nesbit, a sophomore, writing messages as well.
“We just happened to be walking around the park and noticed the German stuff written along the path,” she stated. “We didn’t think much of it, but I got on our neighborhood Facebook group and saw people talking about it. I thought it’d be fun to take a walk and see what they all say and hopefully (Jordan) will respond back.”
Maynard said they’ve gone out a couple of times so far to respond to the messages.
“It was a fun time for us,” she explained. “We’ve gotten to spend time together and get out there. He was able to translate most of it, some of it was beyond his two years that he’s taken. He’s gotten a kick out of it and is really excited when he’s able to translate a message without a translator.”
Maynard said her son felt the connection, which was important.
“He’s going to Eastland Career & Technical Center next year, so this is one of his last ties and experiences to Teays Valley,” she concluded. “He jumped at the chance to do this. We really enjoyed it.”