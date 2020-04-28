CIRCLEVILLE — Despite changes to the election process this time around, the people of Pickaway County voted and have chosen representatives for the general election and by default, some offices for next year.
In total 7,737 voters turned out for the election that was delayed from its original March 17 election date. Turnout was 22.43 percent countywide with 2,684 Democrat, 12 Libertarian, 4,834 Republican and 207 nonpartisan ballots cast.
Locally in the Democratic Party votes for delegates was Joe Biden leading with 1,938 votes, followed by Bernie Sanders with 345 votes, Michael Bloomberg with 97 votes, Elizabeth Warren with 63 votes, and Pete Buttigeg with 57 votes. Seven candidates, including a write-in candidate received fewer than 40 votes in Pickaway County.
In the nomination for the Democrat Party for Representative to Congress for the 15th District, Joel Newby received 1,133 votes to Daniel Kilgore’s 913 votes.
Steve Stivers will represent the Republican Party for the Representative to Congress for the 15th District, receiving 4,163 votes to Shelby Xavier Hunt’s 494.
In the race for Ohio State Representative for the 78th District, Brian Stewart received the most votes in Pickaway County with 2,378 followed by Bobby Mitchell with 603 votes and Aaron Adams with 256 votes.
In the race for Pickaway County Commissioner on the term commencing Jan. 3, 2021, Gary Scherer won the seat with 2,996 votes to Dale Hoover’s 1,576 votes.
When it came to the issues, The Commercial Point Proposed Charter has passed with 146 votes yes and 61 votes no. The proposed Tax levy renewal for cemeteries in the Village of New Holland for Pickaway County voters passed 47 votes to 23 votes. In Fairfield County voters approved it with a total of 10 for the levy and four against the levy.
Both Logan Elm School district renewal levies were also approved by votes. The first levy is a property tax levy that generates about $812,000 annually. It’s a 2.4 mil levy that is aimed at providing for emergency requirements of the school district. That levy passed in Pickaway County with a total of 1,435 votes for to 805 votes against. In Hocking County there were 178 votes for the levy and 497 votes against. In total there were 1,613 votes for and 1,302 votes against.
The other levy is a one percent earned income tax levy that is used for current operating expenses. That levy passed with 1,451 votes for to 797 votes against. In Hocking County there were 185 votes for and 491 votes against. In total there were 1,636 votes for and 1,288 votes against.
The results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections next month. There are 146 provisional ballots still remaining in addition to any ballots still traveling through the mail. Those ballots have 10 days to be received by the board of elections office.
For full unofficial results, including vote totals on uncontested races visit the Pickaway County Board of Elections at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/.