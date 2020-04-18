CIRCLEVILLE — In their Friday morning update, the Pickaway County Commissioners gave updates on their plans to follow Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead to re-open the county to a more “normal” state following shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said Gov. DeWine spoke about what re-opening would look likely in more recent daily conferences with more solid plans to come.
“The governor put out much strong hints, but not a ton of details and that we’ll start the process of re-opening on May 1,” he told The Circleville Herald. “We’ll be monitoring that as far as details and guidelines as to what that exactly looks like. We’ll be talking about this more in the weeks ahead, but we’ll be eying a May 4 start as sort of a time to start rolling out any changes you might see to get back to normal here in Pickaway County. We’re anticipating a call at our usual time on April 28 to probably fully roll out what all of that looks like.”
The commissioners have decided to end their bi-weekly meetings with department heads and only meet on Tuesdays, now that things have settled.
“Offices have settled into what has become our new normal,” Stewart added.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County EMA director, gave an update on Pickaway County’s numbers as of Friday morning and highlighted the status of testing and production in Ohio.
“It’s been one month today that we’ve had the (Emergency Operations Center) open,” he said. “At this point, we’re doing pretty good at large across the county.”
Flick mentioned that there are 250 cases of COVID-19 countywide, but 201 of those are directly related to Pickaway Correctional Institution or the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. All four deaths in Pickaway County are related to the two facilities.
Stewart said having the context for the cases locally was a good thing.
“When people see 250, it opens eyes, but knowing where it is paints a different picture,” he added.
Flick said increases in numbers have been from an increased availability of testing.
“It’s been an uptick in numbers from this last week, which is to be more expected because we’re doing more testing,” Flick stated. “In the state of Ohio, we’ve got 74,000 people that have been tested. It’s coming online and there are a number of folks making tests and a lot of innovation is being done to get our testing capabilities up.”
Flick mentioned that as the state and county begin to reopen, those tests, equipment and innovations are key to the process.
“We’re planning that recovery piece to make sure we can get things reopened safely and as quickly as possible and to get people back to work,” Flick commented.
Flick added that his office is working with the prison and first responders in the area to make sure they’re not overwhelmed.
“We’re focusing a lot on the prison and ensuring we’re giving them everything they need and we’re not overloading Scioto Township (Fire Department) and neighboring departments,” he concluded. “We’re working on that feverishly.”