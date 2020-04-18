CIRCLEVILLE — Some eligible recipients have begun to receive the stimulus checks that were a part of the Coronavirus Rescue Package that was signed into law on March, 27.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has stated that the stimulus checks are protected under existing Ohio law from bill collectors and exempt from state and federal attachment, garnishment or execution.
“The stimulus checks were intended to be used during an emergency — to put food on the table, keep the lights on, and a roof over our heads,” Yost said. “It wasn’t meant to pay off an old bill.”
People who may not receive a stimulus check include those whose adjusted gross income is above a certain amount, college students who are dependents and those who have not filed their taxes for the last two years.
For those who may have not yet received a stimulus check and are entitled to one may be able to speed up the process by going to the IRS website and clicking on the “Get My Payment” feature. The IRS website also allows people to check the status of their payment. Another round of checks is set to be distributed next week.
There are now talks of a even more of payments thanks to new legislation introduced by representatives Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) called the Emergency Money for the People Act.
This legislation would reportedly give Americans $2,000 a month throughout the duration of the Coronavirus crisis.
Within the bill, it gives a list of those who will be eligible for this money. That list includes the following:
• Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually.
• Married couples earning less than $260,000 annually would receive at least $4,000 per month.
• Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – families will receive funds for up to three children.
• Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed.
• College students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. These individuals will receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit.
The Emergency Money for the People Act was introduced Tuesday and has yet to be signed into law.