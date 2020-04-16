CIRCLEVILLE — Now that the COVID-19 curve has begun to flatten, local leaders are beginning to talk about the details of what post-quarantine life would look like and how they’ll begin to open back up for full business.
In a conference call Tuesday afternoon, Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, followed the lead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and shared that they’ll begin to have discussions with other elected officials and department heads as to how to best do that.
“As we watch the governor’s meeting, as you do, there are signals being sent about getting back to, if not 100 percent normal, more normal than we are now,” Stewart stated. “Local government has been on the front edge of how we continue to work during the restrictions and how we shut down. We’ll also be on the front edge of what opening up looks like.”
Stewart said they’ll take a look at how to reincorporate staff back into the offices and how to open those up.
“We know there will be differing opinions, but we’ve tried to be on the front edge of planning for the virus and planning how to get back up and running,” Stewart added.
After the meeting, Stewart stated that a reason for the decision to begin planning is the improving numbers from the modeling and the apparent “flattening of the curve” that has been the message from Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
“Thankfully, in our briefings, the numbers have improved in terms of hospitalizations and modeling for spread and certainly deaths,” Stewart commented. “When we met with (Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director Darrin) Flick last week, he shared modeling that said compared to what had been an estimated high of over 170 hospitalizations, modeling has dropped to an estimated 15 hospitalizations for Pickaway County. That’s obviously a big step in the right direction.”
Stewart added that hearing from Gov. DeWine’s briefings, the discussion of shifting to how and when to reopen prompted the county to begin planning to ensure we’re ready locally.
“Our goal is to be ready to reopen when it’s safe and when it makes sense for residents and staff, and to be able to do so in a way that is appropriate,” he mentioned. “I think, just like government led the way in getting innovative in how we were shutting down while still doing the people’s business, it’s our belief that county government should be just as innovative in how we get back to a more typical way that we operate.
“Even using the numbers that they have provided, it seems pretty clear that we’re seeing that peak they predicted, and now we’re potentially either on a downward slope, or it’s in sight,” Stewart added. “I think that’s obviously a result of very aggressive measures that were put in place over the past month. I think the work that residents have done to come together and try to stop the spread helped.”
Stewart said things will operate differently for the foreseeable future, even if some or all restrictions are lifted.
“You don’t come through something as jarring as the month that we’ve had without re-thinking certain things we’ve been doing for a long time,” he commented. “The main objective in this was to make sure hospitals didn’t get overwhelmed and to make sure that we were able to build up and stockpile ventilators, PPE and other capacities we needed, but the reality is that until there is a more permanent solution by vaccine, COVID-19 is still going to be in our community and it’s still is something we have to be mindful of.
“Our goal as elected officials needs to be how do we get government back up and running to as full of an extent as we can while still keeping people safe until that time comes,” Stewart added.
Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency Director, said they’re starting to see the curve flatten and it’s a good time to start planning.
“We know that we cannot keep people quarantined forever, so now is the time to get key leaders together to start figuring out how we can find that delicate balance of slowly opening things back up while maintaining safety to ensure that we do not see a quick spike in cases,” Flick commented. “It will take time and likely won’t happen until at least the beginning of May, but we have to plan now so we are ready.”
Flick said Gov. DeWine will release his plan this week, and once he does, the county will begin its own preparations.
“Once he does, the county commissioners plan to meet with all other local elected officials to discuss recovery plans and how to get people and business back to work safely,” he concluded.
Flick said of the 113 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, 72 were from Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.