CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Police Department and Circleville Probation assisted the Chillicothe Police Department along with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Municipal Court Probation and Ross County Probation Department as they conducted a detail to reduce violent crime and overdoses in Ross County and City of Chillicothe.
In response to citizens’ complaints, officers conducted 30 traffic stops, served four search warrants and made a total of 27 arrests for possession of drugs, warrants and traffic offenses.
Probation officers, police officers and deputies performed 19 checks of probationers’ residences to insure compliance with terms of their probation.
Addresses of search warrants and seized drug amounts are listed below. Additional charges are pending lab results and these cases will be sent to the Ross County Prosecutor for grand jury presentation.
Search warrants:
• 319 East 4th Street
• 314 East 5th Street
• 376 McKellar Street
• 204 Hirn Street
Seizures:
• Marijuana — 20 grams
• Cocaine — 9 grams
• Heroin/fentanyl — 47 grams
• Meth — 16 grams
• RX Pills — 35 doses
Money Seized — $1,700