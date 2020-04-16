CIRCLEVILLE — For the officers of the Circleville Police Department, there’s a little bit of peace of mind at the end of their shifts due to the construction of a decontamination area in the building.
The decontamination area is for officers and Pickaway County first responders that may run into a potential hazardous substance or virus, including COVID-19.
Located in the rear of the Police Department, the decontamination area allows for an officer to drive up in their vehicle and notify other officers that the car is potentially contaminated; remove their gear to be sanitized and cleaned; remove their clothes; wash them and then shower before leaving the area.
Sargent Phil Roar said it’s all been done in the name of safety of the departments and their families, and is open to all first responders in Pickaway County.
“We don’t want to take this home to our families so this is all about safety,” he said. “We wanted to have a place to decontaminate and never bring anything into the building. This is a multi-use station if you think about it really. We’ve dealt with bed bugs and other insect infestations and people with staph infections and it can really be used for a number of things.
“We thought why have something and restrict it to a certain entity, if we have it, we can have it open to all the first responders,” Roar said.
Roar noted that in addition to the decontamination area they’ve already put in place several policies to help keep a potential spread from happening as they work their daily jobs covering calls for the city.
“We’re doing everything where it’s almost three or four fold,” he commented. “Officers, dispatchers, fleet managers, building maintenance — everyone is cleaning all the time. They’re cleaning the cruisers before every shift and after every shift, as well as their own equipment. It’s all about slowing the spread and minimizing what we have.”
According to Roar, everything is done twice to ensure that it’s properly sanitized and clean before being put back into use by the officer.
The decontamination station is made mostly of PVC pipe, shower curtains tarps and zip ties, which kept costs down and made it a cheap but very effective endeavor that fits the need.
“I’ve seen tents on the internet that you just pop up that are $10,000,” Roar added. “We did this for way less than $1,000. That includes the hoses and everything. It’s very cost effective for something that’s so critically important. Taking care of your people is the thing.”
The decontamination station is up and running and could be used now while officers are working to put finishing touches on it.
“It’s no engineering wonder of the world but it’s perfectly functional for what we need,” he continued. “If I had to do it again, I’d probably do it a little bit differently but overall it’s very functional.”
They’re also taking suggestions from others that have seen it and adding in additional useful features.
“I think Circleville Probation did a wonderful job taking their time with it and putting in their two cents on it,” Roar remarked.
Roar he thinks it’s important and productive to do everything they can for first responders that potentially come into contact with a dangerous substance.
“We’re giving people all the resources needed for decontamination,” he stated. “We’ve changed our processes for how we work, how we go into homes, how we handle calls, how to deal with a resistor situation or anything like that. This changed everything for us.”
For Roar, the peace of mind is “worth its weight in gold.”
“You can leave here with the peace of mind knowing that your people did everything they could do,” he concluded. “That’s important.”