CIRCLEVILLE — For the second time recently, the Circleville Police Department has sworn in a new full-time officer.
David Frosel, 29, attended to University of South Carolina and attended graduate school at the University of South Florida before graduating from the police academy in Liberty Township.
“Circleville is a great place to start with a great mix of retail and residential,” Frosel stated. “It’s a great department of a nice size. They were open when I was getting out of the police academy and I loved everyone I talked to and the city.”
Being a police officer is not Frosel’s first career, but he’s always been interested in law enforcement. He has an uncle that’s a police chief for a city in Missouri.
“I’ve always wanted to pursue law enforcement,” he commented. “I grew up playing sports and I love the team aspect of the police force. I was actually in sales for a while and I really wanted to get out from behind the desk and get out there to help and assist and do something that really matters. Law enforcement is something that I’ve wanted to do all my life and just recently had the opportunity to finish the police academy.”
Frosel currently lives in the Cincinnati area.
“We live in Loveland now and it’s a pretty easy drive, about an hour, hour and 15 minute drive,” he added. “It’s a pretty easy way to get some alone time before going to work.”
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer, said they’re looking for officers that fit into the department’s puzzle.
“We’re looking for that individual that clicks into the puzzle and makes us better and he’s one of those people,” Baer mentioned of Frosel. “He comes from a different background, the private sector, and I think the more we involve the private sector, we’ll get some prospective we generally don’t have.”
Baer said while he’s a new officer, he has those other experiences which will be valuable to the department.
“We’ve been looking for a different kind of officer that makes us more complete and he fits that description,” Baer said.
Frosel said he’s never been to the Pumpkin Show, but he’s looking forward to the challenge that week brings to first responders.
“I haven’t been yet, but I will in a few months,” he concluded. “I’ve heard about it.”
Frosel is married and expecting his first child in June.