ORIENT — Soon after the Pickaway Correctional Institution announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19), its neighbor, the Correctional Reception Center (CRC), soon announced its own confirmed case of the illness.
As of Easter Sunday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction published new numbers compiled in the state’s database on coronavirus.ohio.gov. The new data shows that 269 inmates have been tested for COVID-19.
Of the ones who were tested, 150 are still pending results. However, 67 inmates have tested positive for the virus with 52 showing negative results.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction also published facilities where inmates are currently being tested. One inmate is being tested at the Belmont Correctional Institution, 30 at the Corrections Reception Center, 40 at the Franklin Medical Center, one at the Madison Correctional Institution, 33 at the Marion Correctional Institution, 44 at the Pickaway Correctional Institution and one at the Toledo Correctional Institution.
Due to the spread COVID-19 can commit, prisons and facilities across the state have been making efforts to contain it. The strategy of quarantining individuals, which separates and restricts the movement of those who were exposed to COVID-19 to see if they become ill in the future, is being done at some locations. Prisons are also isolating the sick from those who are not.
Statewide, a total of 16,923 inmates have been separated and put into quarantine. A total of 89 inmates have been placed into isolation, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Another total of 67 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pickaway Correctional Institution was the first correctional facility in Pickaway County to confirm cases of COVID-19. As of April 12, 38 inmates have tested positive for the illness with 52 inmates being placed in isolation. The full institution is currently still in full quarantine with 1,972 inmates being placed separately.
Now, a second correctional institution has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its facility. The full institution is under quarantine with 1,548 being separated to contain the spread. There have been four positive cases of COVID-19 in the facility with another four inmates being placed in isolation.
Also, as of April 12, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections listed 12 facilities that have been placed in full institution quarantines. This includes facilities that were of different housing types, mostly centered around cell housing and a combination of cell and open bay layouts.
Staff in Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction prisons and facilities have reported to also test positive for COVID-19. As of the numbers from Easter weekend, 100 staff have tested positive. Three of those were from the Correctional Reception Center and 20 were from the Pickaway Correctional Institution.
Out of all the staff that have tested positive, there was one reported death. At the Marion Correctional Institution, one person on staff lost their life after contracting COVID-19. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections did not provide any other demographic information regarding the person who was on staff in Marion.
Additionally, the department is not releasing demographic information to inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Besides those who are incarcerated, more confirmed cases have been published across the state of Ohio. As of Sunday, 6,604 cases have been confirmed with the state’s health department. There have also been a total of 253 deaths in the state.