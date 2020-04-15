CIRCLEVILLE — If you’re the Easter Bunny, creating magic might be an everyday thing, but on Sunday, it was no different in Ashville, Circleville and Commercial Point.
Andy Ormiston, who dressed as the Easter Bunny, organized a parade to wave to the children of the community. Normally on Easter Sunday, a large Easter egg hunt is held, but it was postponed this year due to the stay-at-home order by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ormiston told The Circleville Herald that a lot of people along his route braved the rain and waved and cheered him on.
“It was a lot of fun to see the smiles on the kids’ and the adults’ faces,” he said. “With social distancing being a must, I wanted to surprise my granddaughter Amelia Grace as the rabbit and make other kids smile during these tough times.”
Ormiston asked Mayor Allen Goldhardt if they could hold the parade and got his blessing, to which the police department and Scioto Township Fire Department escorted the Easter Bunny through the Village and neighboring communities.
“Larry McConnell came up with the idea of driving around and being escorted by the police and fire department and the mayor gave us his approval,” Ormiston commented. “This day is dedicated to Christ rising; however, I love to see people smile.”
Goldhardt said he thought it was a great idea upon hearing about it and helped organize the fire department and the police department to participate.
“It was a great idea from him that he put together,” Goldhardt added. “Everyone was more than happy to help out.”
Goldhardt mentioned it was disappointing that the Easter egg hunt, which has been around for 50 or so years, didn’t happen, but this was a great way to have something extra during the quarantine.
“It was a good thing for the village to have something going on to make the kids smile and give them a chance to see the Easter Bunny,” Goldhardt added.
According to Goldhardt, the Easter egg hunt would happen under a likely different name later this year once restrictions have been lifted.
“Jim Albright is getting it together for down the road and we’ll likely call it something like Sunday Funday,” he stated.
Brianna Salyers, organizer of the event in Ashville, said it was the idea of her four boys to put the event together and she just made it happen.
“My fiance and I have four boys and we were talking about doing Easter egg hunts and seeing the Easter Bunny when I started to think about doing something that wouldn’t get us in trouble for not following the CDC Rules,” Salyers said.
It took off from there and with donations from the community, including about 1,600 pre-filled plastic eggs and unopened bags of candy, the event took off.
“I ordered the costume online and even ordered the real big and nice head for it,” Salyers added. “My boys were super excited for it. It all started with them. They were so excited to see the other kids in the neighborhood.”
The parade began around 10 a.m. and lasted for nearly two hours. It became a family event for Salyers.
“We had family that we weren’t able to see come and decorate their trucks and ride with us, while maintaining social distancing,” she said. “It really was a family affair for us.”
Salyers said she felt like the parade was well received by the community.
“It went way better than I thought it would,” she mentioned. “There were kids so happy they cried. It was heartwarming to see how many families enjoyed watching us come through.”
Ashville and Commercial Point weren’t the only places getting in on the action, Pickaway Manor in Circleville held an Easter parade on Friday so residents could go to their windows and see cars driving around the building. The windows were decorated for the theme as the cars drove by wishing everyone well.